Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) herein provides 2021, 2022, and 2023 production guidance, 2021 cost guidance, and its 10-year production overview.

The following table presents the Company’s total gold, silver and gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”) production expectations in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The Company notes that it guides on GEO production and costs based on a particular assumption of gold and silver prices. Although underlying gold and silver production does not change with the fluctuation in gold and silver prices, the change in the GEO ratio from such fluctuations may result in a different GEO production than that guided.The Company looks at production within a normal range of +/- 3%, and the guidance values noted below reflect the mid-point of this production range for the 2021-2023 period.The production profile for 2021 to 2023 shows sequential growth in gold production. Several growth opportunities are available, and in the near and medium-term the Company remains focused on optimizing the existing portfolio of five operating mines while also advancing studies for various expansion projects and longer term development assets.The Company expects to continue its established trend of delivering stronger production in the second half of the year, with approximately 53% of production slated for the second half, along with quarterly sequential increases in production.(i) GEO assumes gold ounces plus the equivalent of silver ounces using a ratio of 72:1 for 2021, 2022 and 2023. Included in full year 2020 production figures are 18,929 gold ounces of pre-commercial production, related to the Company’s 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine’s Barnat deposit. Pre-commercial production ounces are excluded from sales figures, although pre-commercial production ounces that were sold during their respective period of production had the corresponding revenues and cost of sales capitalized to mineral properties.The following table presents mine-by-mine production results for Yamana Mines for 2020 and expectations for 2021.(ii) Included in full year 2020 production figures are 18,929 gold ounces of pre-commercial production, related to the Company’s 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine’s Barnat deposit. Pre-commercial production ounces are excluded from sales figures, although pre-commercial production ounces that were sold during their respective period of production had the corresponding revenues and cost of sales capitalized to mineral properties.Cost OutlookThe Company anticipates that it will continue to incur some costs in relation to COVID-19 in the near future. Current expectation of pandemic related costs is that those costs will continue to be incurred during the first half of the year and begin to decrease in the second half of the year with a rollout of vaccinations expected in most countries in which the Company operates. With increasing numbers of the population receiving the vaccine, the Company would expect to see increasing immunity and decreasing caseloads, allowing for gradual easing of our COVID-related controls and associated costs toward the second half of 2021 as noted. Total costs are not expected to exceed approximately $20 million for the year. Similarly to 2020, COVID-19 costs are disclosed as part of mine operating earnings as temporary suspension, standby and other incremental COVID-19 costs and are excluded from cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”).The expected decline in COVID-19 costs throughout the upcoming year also corresponds to the Company’s customary lower second half of the year costs, associated with higher production levels. The following table presents guidance ranges for 2021.(iii) A cautionary note regarding non-GAAP financial measures and additional subtotals in financial statements are included in Section 12: Non-GAAP Performance Measures of this MD&A. Total cost of sales per GEO sold will be provided in conjunction with the Company’s annual results.

(iv) Mine site AISC includes cash costs, mine site general and administrative expense, sustaining capital, capitalized exploration and expensed exploration. Consolidated AISC incorporates additional non-mine site costs including corporate general and administrative expense.The following table presents expansionary capital, sustaining capital and exploration spend expectations by mine for 2021:

