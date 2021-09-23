Yogen Früz® to Open 100 Ghost Kitchen Locations Across Canada and the US by End of 2022

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yogen Früz®, a Canadian-based healthy frozen yogurt brand, is pleased to announce its rapid expansion by partnering with Ghost Kitchen Brands to open 70 locations in the U.S. and 30 in Canada by the end of 2022.

“Yogen Früz® is a great partner for Ghost Kitchen Brands as we continue to grow and reinvent the restaurant industry with our unique restaurant concept,” said George Kottas, Founder and CEO of Ghost Kitchen Brands. “We are excited to include Yogen Früz®’s delicious and healthy assortment of dairy and non-dairy yogurt options to our menu offerings.”

Ghost Kitchen Brands owns and operates a network of kitchens across North America featuring more than 20 well-known restaurants and consumer packaged brands. This unique concept allows customers to mix and match their favorite meal and snack orders all from one hub. You can order freshly tossed salad and a delicious pina colada ü sensation to enjoy on-site, to-go, or have it delivered.

“Your well-being is our passion. Living a healthier lifestyle shouldn’t be difficult. That’s why we’ve partnered with Ghost Kitchen Brands to provide better access to healthier treats and snacks that are not only good for you but also delicious,” said Aaron Serruya, President & CEO of Yogen Früz®.

“The GKB concept and our use of technology will enable us to meet the growing pick-up and delivery demand for convenient food options,” said Marc Choy, President of Ghost Kitchen Brands.

Ghost Kitchen Brands will offer a select menu of Yogen Früz®’s most popular Froyo® flavürs and üsensations, ensuring customers will be able to enjoy their favorite healthy treat selections.

About Yogen Früz®

Yogen Früz®, a Canadian-based frozen yogurt chain, is the global leader in the healthy frozen snack category. The Yogen Früz® platform consists of over 1,400 locations in more than 50 countries around the world. The innovative frozen yogurt chain pioneered the frozen treat and snack business when it opened its first store in Toronto in 1986. Today, Yogen Früz® is more than just frozen yogurt – it’s all about ü! Yogen Früz® focuses on living healthy, loving yourself and enjoying life! Yogen Früz® serves an assortment of proprietary probiotic frozen yogurt made with hormone-free milk, as well as smoothies and teas collections. For more information, visit www.yogenfrüz.com or on facebook and instragram @yogenfrüz.

About Ghost Kitchen Brands

Ghost Kitchen Brands has partnered with famous restaurant brands, iconic consumer packaged goods and the most innovative technology companies to create the most advanced and scalable Ghost Kitchen concept. GKB has locations across Canada and the U.S. that focus on third-party delivery, as well as stand-alone, interior mall and big-box locations where walk-ins and pickup are fundamental. Ghost Kitchen Brands reaches consumers when, where, and how they want their favorite eats. For additional information, please visit www.ghostkitchenbrands.com and social media pages – Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

