Yorkville Asset Management Announces Management Fee Waivers on Series F of Certain Funds

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yorkville Asset Management Inc. (“Yorkville”) is pleased to announce that effective May 28, 2021, it will temporarily waive a portion of the management fee on Series F of Yorkville Enhanced Protection Class, Yorkville Canadian QVR Enhanced Protection Class, Yorkville American QVR Enhanced Protection Class, Yorkville Health Care Opportunities Class, Yorkville Global Opportunities Class, Yorkville Optimal Return Bond Class and Yorkville International QVR Enhanced Protection Class (each, a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”).

The management fee for Series F of each Fund after the waiver is set out in the table below:

Fund Current Management Fee Management Fee After Waiver (effective May 28, 2021) Yorkville Enhanced Protection Class 1.25% 0.80% Yorkville Canadian QVR Enhanced Protection Class 1.25% 0.80% Yorkville American QVR Enhanced Protection Class 1.25% 0.80% Yorkville Health Care Opportunities Class 1.25% 0.80% Yorkville Global Opportunities Class 1.25% 0.50% Yorkville Optimal Return Bond Class 1.25% 0.50% Yorkville International QVR Enhanced Protection Class 1.25% 0.80%

The above waivers will result in a reduction in the management expense ratios of Series F of the Funds going forward. Yorkville may cease such waivers at any time without notice.

About Yorkville Asset Management Inc.

Yorkville is an investment management firm offering discretionary portfolio management, private equity and investment funds to high net worth clients, foundations, institutions & investors.

Press Contact:

Yorkville Asset Management Inc.

Name: Jillian Wade

Tel: 647-776-2007

Email: jwade@yorkvilleasset.com

CBJ Newsmakers