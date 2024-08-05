Yukon Metals Announces CEO Transition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”) announces that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “”Board”) has appointed Jim Coates (Executive Vice President and a Director of the Company) as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Coates replaces Rory Quinn who has made the decision to resign as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company. The Board will initiate a search for a successor Chief Executive Officer and will work with management and an executive search firm to ensure success in the process.

Pat Burke, Chair of the Board of Directors said, “We want to thank Rory for his work and efforts launching Yukon Metals into its current position as a company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. The Board has determined that now is the right time to transition leadership to advance the vast opportunity represented by Yukon Metals’ land package and employees going forward. Jim will be critical to the Company by leveraging his in-depth knowledge of the land assets, the region and the people involved with the Company and the community.”

The Board will work closely with Mr. Coates and his management team to execute the Company’s business strategy into 2026. Mr. Coates will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a successor is identified and appointed, at which time he will resume his important role with the management team as Executive Vice President and will remain on the Board.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering more than 43,000 hectares. Built on over 30 years of Berdahl family prospecting, the same team behind Snowline Gold Corp.’s district-scale assets, the Company provides exposure to copper, gold, silver, and critical metals. While advancing high-priority drill targets at the Birch and AZ copper-gold systems and the Star River gold-silver project, the Company is also conducting generative exploration across its broader portfolio to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities. Guided by an experienced leadership team with technical, financial, and Yukon expertise, the Company is well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon’s local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Rooted in a philosophy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, the Company’s strategy offers both local community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from its success.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.

“Jim Coates”

Jim Coates, Interim CEO

Email: [email protected]

For additional information please contact:

Jim Coates

Interim CEO and Director

Yukon Metals Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 236 466 9834

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information relating to the transition to a new Chief Executive Officer of the Company, ensuring success in the process for a search for a new Chief Executive Officer, the vast opportunity represented by the Company’s land package and employees, the advancement of drill targets, ongoing exploration, the Yukon’s potential to unlock new mineral discoveries, and the Company’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the success of the transition of the role of Chief Executive Officer; the advancement of drill targets; the success of ongoing exploration; the Yukon not having the potential to unlock new mineral opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.



