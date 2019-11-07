Yukon Mint™ Releases Limited Edition 2019 Gold Coins; Pre-Orders Available for Christmas

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Yukon Mint Corporation (Yukon Mint™, a subsidiary of Golden Predator Mining Corp.) (TSXV:GPY; OTCQX:NTGSF) is pleased to unveil the winning designs of the 2019 Yukon Gold Coin and Kaska Gold Coin. The 2019 Yukon Gold Coin beautifully features the work of artist Gord Peter’s original carving: Aha Da Ta (Eagle Man). Artist Dennis Shorty’s original work is proudly displayed on the 2019 Kaska Gold Coin: Kaska Kayeh (Kaska Land). The Yukon Mint™ produces its 2019 Limited Edition series in 1 ounce, ¼ ounce and 1/10 ounce denominations.

President Janet Lee-Sheriff comments, “With the increasing price of gold we wanted to ensure we create a range of products for collectors and community alike. It is with great excitement we unveil and feature two beautiful designs from such amazing artists from Yukon, Canada.”The Yukon Mint™ sought proposals from artists across the Yukon, Canada for the 2019 Yukon Gold Coin, and from Kaska Nation artists for the Kaska Gold Coin. For more information on Yukon Mint™ products and the 2019 series please visit www.yukonmint.com.The story of Yukon gold coins starts with the Yukon Mint™.The Yukon Mint™ is focused on creating gold coins that will be Yukon in almost every aspect, from raw material to design. The Yukon Mint™ works in partnership with artists and communities to ensure local benefit from Yukon mining and exploration projects. The Yukon Mint™ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV:GPY)For additional information:

www.yukonmint.com Yukon Mint 2019 Coin Series: Yukon Gold CoinYUKON GOLD COIN OBVERSE: AHA TA DA (Eagle Man)

Aha ta Da is an original bison skull carving created from materials found near Gord’s cabin near the Ketza River. The carving represents the wolf and crow clans of the Kaska Dena giving thanks to the land and Creator. The Kaska people are forever intertwined and connected to land that has sustained them for many generations. The original carving is held in a private collection.YUKON GOLD COIN REVERSE: Klondike Gold Rush Stampeders

All Yukon Mint coins feature the iconic image linked to the Yukon that speaks to the history and entrepreneurial spirit of exploration. The Klondike Gold Rush (1897-1899) was an epic journey, to an uncharted land in search of adventure and opportunity in the continent’s final frontier. It seared the word “Klondike” into the collective consciousness of a generation. That is the way it was then, and people still seek to follow the steps of the Klondike stampeders to this very day.ARTIST BIOGRAPHY: Gordon Peter

GORD PETER is of Kaska heritage and has been carving since the early 1980’s – learning the art from Elder Mac Peter, Charlie Dick and other Kaska carvers that are still continuing the tradition. Gord’s work includes a seven foot marble memorial of Dena Cho, a moose antler mask for the 2008 Canada Winter games and many pieces in private collections. His preferred materials for carving include moose antlers, marble, birch and ivory. Gord lives in Ross River, Yukon with his wife Rose.Yukon Mint 2019 Coin Series: Kaska Gold CoinKASKA GOLD COIN OBVERSE: KASKA KAYEH by Artist Dennis Shorty

When we drum, the drum represents our connection to Mother earth. We drum to honor our animals with the drum made from their hides. When we drum we honor the trees and the land with the frame made of wood. When we hold the drum our arm becomes the umbilical cord to Mother earth and we connect with her. Our heartbeat and Mother earth’s heartbeat become one. The winning design celebrates the connection between the Kaska people, the drum and the land.KASKA GOLD COIN REVERSE: Klondike Gold Rush Stampeders

All Yukon Mint coins feature the iconic image linked to the Yukon that speaks to the history and entrepreneurial spirit of exploration. The Klondike Gold Rush (1897-1899) was an epic journey, to an uncharted land in search of adventure and opportunity in the continent’s final frontier. It seared the word “Klondike” into the collective consciousness of a generation. That is the way it was then, and people still seek to follow the steps of the Klondike stampeders to this very day.ARTIST BIOGRAPHY: Dennis Shorty

DENNIS SHORTY is of Kaska heritage, born on the land and lived most of his life near Ross River, Yukon. By watching his grandfather and father, Dennis became interested in art which is a spiritual path for him and a way to communicate with his ancestors. Dennis carves in natural materials including copper, moose, caribou and deer antler, musk ox, sheep horn and wood and achieves his refined and detailed imagery with the use of a variety of hand and power tools. Dennis has won numerous awards and travelled extensively showcasing his talents. Dennis is also a musician and began writing and composing songs in his language, Kaska, in 2009. He created the music duo, Dena Zagi, with his partner Jennifer Frohling, and they also produce jewelry together. Dennis’ work is in the Yukon Permanent Art Collection, the Governor General of Canada Collection and private collections across the world. His work and full biography can be found at: www.dennis-shorty.com Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

