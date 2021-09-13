Zafin Expands Collaboration with IBM to Help Financial Institutions Accelerate Modernization with Hybrid Cloud

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zafin, a leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform for financial institutions, announces the intent to expand its collaboration with IBM to help financial institutions speed their digital transformations with hybrid cloud. Building on its work with IBM Global Business Services (GBS), IBM Garage, and IBM Z, Zafin now intends to onboard its award-winning platform to the IBM Cloud for Financial Services. Zafin is a global fintech leader that empowers financial institutions of all sizes to deliver personalized experiences at the relationship level.

Zafin’s leading product and pricing platform, combined with IBM’s global leadership in cloud, services, and platform technology, provides secured and innovative cloud-based solutions for financial services providers. The company was among the first Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to express the intent to join a growing ecosystem of partners supporting the IBM Cloud for Financial Services, an industry-specific cloud that uses IBM’s fourth-generation confidential computing capabilities and “Keep Your Own Key” encryption delivered via IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Services to help partners and their customers retain control of their data and transact with financial institutions in a secured environment.

Zafin and IBM will continue to collaborate to integrate core customer applications on IBM Z using Z Digital Integration Hub to provide banks real-time product and pricing information in hybrid cloud environments. The integrated technology will allow banks to use IBM Z to deliver superior customer experiences and efficiencies, with integrations built between IBM and Zafin.

“IBM and Zafin continue to collaborate to deliver a solution that is designed to utilize IBM Cloud’s confidential computing capabilities that enable financial institutions to securely deploy, scale, transform, and benefit from Zafin’s platform on IBM Cloud,” said John Smith, Executive Vice President of Ecosystem, Zafin. “Many of Zafin’s clients currently run IBM Z. Our continued collaboration with IBM marks a mutual commitment to offering IBM Z customers a path to modernization while helping to address compliance for financial services institutions both in the cloud and on-premises.”

As banks and insurers balance the need to deliver innovative services and meeting the industry’s strict security and compliance standards, hybrid cloud environments have become increasingly important. To fuel industry-wide innovation, IBM Zafin-trained GBS practitioners who have insight and technology expertise in the financial services industry will work to build out IBM’s Zafin capabilities designed to help ensure applications developed on IBM Z provide additional value to financial services clients. As a result, Zafin and IBM will be able to offer better support to banks and financial institutions through Zafin implementations as part of their digital transformation efforts to meet customer demands for hyper-personalized experiences.

Zafin used IBM Garage, with the support of the IBM Cloud Competency Centre to deliver a highly-secured solution that is ready for bank customers to use in production. IBM’s team of technology professionals worked with Zafin to co-create a SaaS solution built to the specifications and policies of the IBM Cloud for Financial Services that is ready for banks to use in production and address the compliance requirements that Zafin customers demand.

“By using IBM Garage to build a SaaS solution that meets specifications of the IBM Cloud for Financial Services, Zafin strengthened its position to help financial services partners and their customers modernize,” said Brendan Kinkade, Vice President, Technology and Hybrid Cloud Partnerships, IBM. “Together with ecosystem partners like Zafin with which we collaborate in various ways to maximize support and scale impact, we’re helping financial services institutions accelerate their path to market by enabling transactions in a highly-secured hybrid cloud environment.”

Zafin is taking advantage of IBM’s Cloud Engagement Fund, established as part of IBM’s $1B investment into its partner ecosystem, to accelerate the company’s global expansion through access to technical resources and cloud credits that support the migration of client workloads to hybrid cloud environments, including IBM Cloud.

Zafin has joined IBM’s partner ecosystem collaborating on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services to help partners accelerate transactions with financial services institutions. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help financial services institutions’ address their requirements for their regulatory compliance, security and resiliency. IBM’s partner ecosystem fuels hybrid cloud environments by helping clients manage and modernize workloads from the mainframe to the edge and everything in between with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.

Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less.

