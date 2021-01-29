Zafin Welcomes Michael Lee as Executive Vice President of Community and Regional Banking to Spearhead Company’s Continued Growth in the Sector

Lee will leverage his deep understanding of the banking industry to provide community financial institutions with innovative technology solutions to give them a competitive edgeAbout Zafin

Zafin, the world’s leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks and credit unions of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less.

www.zafin.com Media Contact

Laurel Mengers

Uproar PR for Zafin

lmengers@uproarpr.com





CBJ Newsmakers