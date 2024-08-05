Zeb Nickel Commences Ground Geophysics & Contractor Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZEB Nickel Corp. (ZBNI:TSX-V) (OTC:ZBNIF) (“Zeb” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of GF International (Pty) Ltd (“GeoFocus”) to undertake a combined ground gravity and frequency-domain electromagnetic (“EM”) survey over two priority targets at the Company’s Zeb Nickel Project near Mokopane, Limpopo, South Africa. The work is designed to refine conductor geometry and generate decision-ready drill targets.

ESG update (rehabilitation guarantee)

In parallel, URU has appointed a specialist service provider to implement the environmental rehabilitation guarantee which is required for the granting of the Zeb Nickel mining right. The engagement covers issuance of the guarantee on terms that would be acceptable to the Department of Mineral Resources & Energy of South Africa and consistent with the Company’s agreed financial-provisioning framework.

Richard Montjoie, Exploration VP, commented:

“Transitioning from airborne targeting to ground geophysics is the critical step to refine our highest-priority conductors along the intrusive margins. The programme is designed to generate decision-ready targets for efficient drilling at Zeb Nickel. While the team is busy with the ground geophysics, we’re also locking in the practical legislative compliance pieces. Putting the rehabilitation guarantee provider in place is a simple, value-protective step that keeps the Project on the front foot.”

Geophysics Programme highlights

Targets & coverage: Two grids totalling ~117.4 hectares with survey designs aligned to current access constraints.

Two grids totalling ~117.4 hectares with survey designs aligned to current access constraints. Gravity: ~475 stations on a 50 m grid using Scintrex CG-5 gravimeters with GNSS (RTK) GPS control; estimated to take 3 – 4 field days.

~475 stations on a 50 m grid using Scintrex CG-5 gravimeters with GNSS (RTK) GPS control; estimated to take 3 – 4 field days. Ground EM: ~22.45 line-km at 50 m line × 25 m station spacing using an IRIS PROMIS-10 frequency-domain system; with an initial 200 m coil spacing; estimated to take 3 – 4 field days.

~22.45 line-km at 50 m line × 25 m station spacing using an IRIS PROMIS-10 frequency-domain system; with an initial 200 m coil spacing; estimated to take 3 – 4 field days. Deliverables: Final data and interpretative report upon completion, informing plate modelling and conductor ranking to support drill-target selection.

Schedule

Mobilisation is scheduled to commence in later October 2025, with acquisition expected to complete within 30 field days, subject to weather, line clearing and on-site access. The Company will provide an update on modelling outputs and drill parameters upon receipt and review of the contractor’s report.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Richard Montjoie. Mr. Montjoie is the VP Exploration and director of the Company and is not, therefore, independent of the Company. Mr. Montjoie is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) membership number 400131/09. Mr. Montjoie holds a M.Sc. Honors in Economic Geology from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, and is fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA).Mr. Montjoie Is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company and Project

Zeb Nickel Corp is focused on exploring for and developing world-class mineral deposits, with a focus on metals that are critical in the production of rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and aluminum. The Company is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is a developing Class 1 nickel sulfide project strategically located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Nieuwenhuys

Chief Executive Officer and Director,

Zeb Nickel Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 1 416 628 3100

Company Website: www.zebnickel.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements, including but not limited to: interpretations of geophysical data, the potential extension and connectivity of ultramafic bodies, the existence and extent of a feeder or plumbing system, the significance of magnetic and gravity anomalies, statements regarding the potential for massive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation, the planned re-processing and interpretation of geophysical data, the intention to delineate drill targets in Zone 2 and Zone 3, the objective of declaring a higher-grade maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource, and the broader development strategy of the Zeb Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: the accuracy of the Company’s interpretation of geophysical and geological data, the availability of financing on reasonable terms, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals in a timely manner, the results of planned exploration activities, and assumptions regarding market conditions and commodity prices.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, the outcome of current and future exploration and drilling programs, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the ability to secure financing and maintain access to capital markets, delays or inability to obtain necessary permits, approvals or licences, political and regulatory risks, environmental risks, and other risks related to mineral exploration and development.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.



