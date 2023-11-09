Zefiro Methane Corp. Field Operations Supervisor’s Opinion Piece Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer

BRADFORD, Pa., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) today announced that an opinion piece authored by the Company’s Field Operations Supervisor Scott Motter was published in yesterday’s edition of The Philadelphia Inquirer. This feature in one the largest media outlets in Pennsylvania is the latest in a series of notable press coverage for Zefiro, highlighted by Motter’s recent appearance in a Bradford Era article on the scale of the orphaned oil well problem in western Pennsylvania and the Company’s efforts to help affected communities. Motter joined Zefiro in his current role after spending the previous 15 years as an oil and gas inspector for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and over fifty years working within the oil industry.

In the opinion piece, Motter addresses how the uncapped oil and gas well issue has affected generations of Pennsylvanians and why governmental, non-profit, and commercial entities must work together to address this unique challenge. Specifically, Motter highlighted the potential opportunities presented by the sale of carbon credits linked to well plugging operations and the $4.7 billion in federal funding currently available for initiatives that cap these sites across the country through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The opinion piece can be read online by clicking here .

“For nearly 60 years, Scott has witnessed how the proliferation of uncapped oil and gas wells has negatively impacted communities across Pennsylvania,” said Curt Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer, Zefiro Methane Corp. “This piece is an important call to action and exhibits Scott’s deeply felt commitment to doing his part to help ensure that future generations do not have to confront this public health threat.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro develops methodologies to reduce methane emissions by plugging orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells, while originating carbon offsets. Under executive leadership to include the former carbon market team at J.P. Morgan, Zefiro actively deploys crews to decommission wells throughout the United States. With unprecedented global demand for carbon offsets as corporations and institutions work towards net-zero targets, Zefiro is strategically aligning with industry leaders for a greener future.

