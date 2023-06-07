ZOLEO Inc. Launches Revolutionary Medical Assist Service

TORONTO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZOLEO Inc., the esteemed global messaging solutions company, has once again raised the bar by introducing Medical Assist. This trailblazing feature establishes the industry’s first non-emergency medical assistance chat service, available 24/7 to users of its ZOLEO global satellite messaging solution. With a simple tap of the Medical Assist feature in the ZOLEO mobile app, users now have direct access to medical professionals for non-emergency help, anywhere in the world. Access to this innovative service is included for all ZOLEO subscribers and offers the following benefits:

Medical advice from highly trained experts, supported by Johns Hopkins Emergency Medicine Division

Assistance in locating a local clinic, hospital, dentist or pharmacy

Help in replacing medical supplies, like lost prescription glasses or medications while travelling

“We’re proud to be the first to offer users direct access to medical professionals, further complementing our already industry-leading progressive SOS experience,” says Morris Shawn, President of ZOLEO Inc. “Our SOS feature is one of the key reasons why our users carry ZOLEO devices with them when they go off the grid. With the introduction of Medical Assist, our users can feel even more secure knowing that they can easily get assistance with non-emergency medical issues wherever they go.”

Medical Assist inquiries are sent directly to Global Rescue, the emergency response coordination partner for ZOLEO, along with the user’s GPS coordinates. Its team of highly trained and experienced nurses and paramedics, supported by Johns Hopkins Emergency Medicine Division of Special Operations, are on the receiving end of the chat conversation. Users can anticipate a timely response within a few minutes.

“As the global emergency response partner of ZOLEO, our team of medical professionals is glad to be providing an added layer of assistance to ZOLEO users when they need help,” explains Dan Richards, CEO of The Global Rescue Companies and member of the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The award-winning ZOLEO satellite communicator and free mobile app are ideal for anyone who ventures beyond mobile coverage. ZOLEO has been embraced by a rapidly growing subscriber base that depends on it for access to truly seamless global messaging and SOS alerting that follow them wherever they work or play. The compact ZOLEO device connects via Bluetooth® to a free app on the user’s Android® or Apple® smartphone/tablet to provide a seamless messaging experience. Messages are transmitted via Iridium® Short Burst Data®(SBD®), cellular and Wi-Fi®, and are automatically routed over the lowest-cost network.

About ZOLEO Inc.

Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is a joint venture between Beam Communication Pty. Ltd. and Roadpost Inc. that is pioneering the development of innovative lower cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions including wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), mobile and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets including consumers residing on the fringe of mobile coverage, outdoor recreation users and field workers requiring lone worker safety and remote messaging. Its products are offered through authorized retailers and e-tailers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, including national retailers like Cabela’s, Bass Pro, REI, MEC, Anaconda, Autobarn and regional distributors like CIRDAN and Dalesman. For more information visit: www.zoleo.com.

About The Global Rescue Companies

Global Rescue is the world’s leading provider of medical, security, evacuation and travel risk management services to enterprises, governments and individuals. Founded in 2004, Global Rescue has exclusive relationships with the Johns Hopkins Emergency Medicine Division of Special Operations and Elite Medical Group. Global Rescue provides best-in-class services that identify, monitor and respond to client medical and security crises. Global Rescue has provided medical and security support to its clients, including Fortune 500 companies, governments and academic institutions, during every globally significant crisis of the last two decades. For more information, visit: www.globalrescue.com.

ZOLEO is a trademark of ZOLEO Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by ZOLEO Inc. is under license. Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other brands, products, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts

North America

Kim Layne

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +1 416-587-7088

Australia

Brendon Lau

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +61 409 341 613

Europe

Catherine Merrin

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +33 6 75 90 43 54

Images accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18f6d9a9-0fa9-45d3-b016-dd614480c267

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d299d972-6939-42b6-8e30-5b0d8d5e83ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2119717f-e49f-4f75-81e4-6a0f946c4198



