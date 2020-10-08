ZOLEO Wins 2020 ABA100 Award for New Product Innovation

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZOLEO Inc. has been recognized as an ABA100 Winner in The Australian Business Awards 2020 for New Product Innovation category. The award recognizes the company’s innovation in delivering the world’s first truly seamless global messaging and personal safety solution for smartphone users who venture beyond cellular coverage, and the first of its kind based on Iridium® Short Burst Data® (SBD®), cellular and Wi-Fi® standards. Now in their fifteenth year, The Australian Business Awards (ABA) program provides an opportunity for high-performing organizations which implement world-class business initiatives and develop innovative products and services to be acknowledged and honoured for their achievements both nationally and internationally. The national winners are benchmarked in the international chapter of the program at The World Business Awards whereby participants are provided with the unique opportunity to benchmark themselves against the top performers globally.

“The ABA100 award recognizes our decades-long experience in the satellite and cellular communications industries, and our keen understanding of how consumer expectations have changed. ZOLEO saw an opportunity to develop innovative, lower cost remote messaging solutions, delivered in a way that is in line with the experience today’s wireless consumer expects. ZOLEO is the first solution of its kind to offer a truly seamless messaging experience that follows smartphone users as they move through satellite, cellular and Wi-Fi coverage zones, with delivery over the least-cost network available,” explains Morris Shawn, President of ZOLEO Inc. and Roadpost Inc. “Since its commercial release earlier this year, ZOLEO has garnered multiple awards and positive reviews from independent gear testers and users alike. It’s great validation that ZOLEO is delivering a global messaging experience that is simply unrivalled in the industry today.”The compact ZOLEO satellite communicator device connects via Bluetooth® with a free app on the user’s Android® or Apple® smartphone/tablet, to provide a seamless messaging experience that follows them as they move in and out of cellular coverage, and transmits messages over the lowest cost network available. Personal safety features like check-in, GPS location sharing, hyper-local weather forecasts and 24/7 worldwide SOS alerting offer extra peace-of-mind when venturing off-the-grid. Users also receive a dedicated ZOLEO SMS number and email address that can be shared with contacts that they want to be accessible to.“This award recognizes ZOLEO Inc.’s achievements in the research and development of the ZOLEO global messaging solution, and affirms our commitment to continuous improvement and industry-leading innovation,” says Michael Capocchi, Vice President of ZOLEO Inc. and Managing Director of Beam. “Not only is ZOLEO the first consumer-focused solution of its kind based on satellite, cellular and Wi-Fi network standards, its pricing strategy and structure deliver unparalleled value that puts it within reach of consumers for whom other devices are too costly or too complicated by features they don’t need.”The low MSRP of the ZOLEO device makes it among the most affordable satellite communicators capable of two-way messaging. The free ZOLEO App is not only available to device users, but also to non-device users with whom they message (e.g. friends, family or co-workers). By messaging app-to-app, users enjoy enhanced functionality like being able to exchange long messages of up to 950 characters. Monthly satellite messaging plans offer more messaging value than any comparable satellite messaging device making it a truly budget-friendly option for consumers and businesses. For more information visit: www.zoleo.com.The ABA100 award was presented to ZOLEO Inc. on October 8, 2020.About the Australia Business AwardsOrganizations that demonstrate the core values of business innovation, product innovation, technological achievement and employee engagement are recognized via a set of established business and product award categories.“Each year the ABA100 Winners are recognized for the successful development of new and improved products and services and for implementing business processes that improve efficiency and performance,” said Ms Tara Johnston, Program Director. “Introducing new approaches to processes, products, and services ensures a constant focus that helps build a dedicated market base and ensures that organizations remain responsive to business and customer needs.”For more information on The Australian Business Awards and the 2020 ABA100® Winners, visit australianbusinessawards.com.au.About ZOLEO Inc.Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is a joint venture between Beam Communication Pty. Ltd. and Roadpost Inc. that is pioneering the development of innovative lower cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions, including innovative wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), cellular and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets including consumers residing on the fringe of cellular coverage, outdoor recreation and lone worker safety. Its products are offered through hundreds of authorized retailers in Australia, Canada and the US. Beam is responsible for retail distribution in the Asia Pacific region and Roadpost is responsible for North America. Staged distribution in other regions will be jointly managed. For more information visit: www.zoleo.com.ZOLEO is a trademark of ZOLEO Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by ZOLEO Inc. is under license. Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other brands, products, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.Media ContactsAustralia

Brendon Lau

Email: media@beamcommunications.com

Mobile: +61 409 341 613North America

Kim Layne

Email: klayne@roadpost.com

Mobile: +1 416-587-7088Photos accompanying this announcement are available athttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0663e51c-c2dd-4168-b755-6dc4c35a5e5ehttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33be2071-6aca-434a-b838-ce98acc84aafhttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c59e404d-a3cc-43be-b4e3-f7ae3a079037



