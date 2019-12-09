ZoomerMedia Limited Announces Darwin CX Deal with St. Joseph Communications to Provide Magazine Subscription Management Technology

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV: ZUM) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Darwin CX Inc. (Darwin), has signed a deal to provide its cloud-based subscription management technology to St. Joseph Communications (SJC). Darwin, a software-as-a-service platform, will serve SJC’s iconic suite of magazine brands, including Toronto Life, Maclean’s, Chatelaine, and Hello! Canada. In addition to fulfillment, Darwin will power SJC’s acquisition and retention efforts through its leading-edge customer experience orchestration and AI.

“As publishers of Zoomer Magazine since 2008, we know that efficient and reliable magazine subscription fulfillment is a key factor in customer satisfaction and retention, not to mention subscriber growth. It was frustration with the primitive yet expensive services currently offered in the marketplace that motivated us to develop an alternative. Accordingly, we committed significant resources to developing this new platform in a space that hasn’t seen innovation in decades,” said ZoomerMedia Founder and CEO Moses Znaimer.“We’re thrilled to welcome St. Joseph into the fold,” said Darwin President Laas Turnbull. “We know Darwin’s ability to turbocharge conversions. And given that you can sell anything to anybody on the platform, we believe it will be a key driver of SJC’s very ambitious push into other lines of business.”Winning the SJC business makes Darwin a leading player in the Canadian magazine fulfillment space. SJC’s 10 titles now join Darwin’s existing stable, which thus far includes Cottage Life, Australian Geographic, and Zoomer magazine, the first publication to adopt the new technology. Darwin also provides membership management technology tools to advocacy and other cause-related organizations, including CARP (formerly known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons). Darwin sees such organizations as another fertile market awaiting innovation.About ZoomerMedia Limited

Founded in 2008 by Moses Znaimer (Citytv, CP24, MuchMusic, Bravo! etc.), ZoomerMedia is Canada’s leading diversified multimedia company devoted to creating content, services and experiences for Canada’s largest demographic – “Zoomers” or the 16.1 million Canadians aged 45plus – on all platforms: television, radio, print, digital, and live events. ZoomerMedia’s television properties include VisionTV, Canada’s only multi-faith specialty television service available in 8+ million homes; ONETV: Get Fit, a 24-hour fitness and health channel with yoga and exercise programs viewers can do at home including the new hit series Anjelica’s 22 Minute Workout; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley; and FAITHTV, the Nation’s Faith Station. ZoomerMedia’s radio properties include The New Classical FM (96.3 FM in the Greater Toronto Area/103.1FM in Eastern Ontario/102.9FM in Southern Georgian Bay), English Canada’s only commercial all-classical music radio service; and Zoomer Radio (AM740 and 96.7FM in Downtown Toronto), playing The Original Greatest Hits. ZoomerMedia also publishes ZOOMER Magazine, the largest paid circulation magazine in Canada for the mature market, everythingzoomer.com – Canada’s leading provider of online content targeting the 45plus demographic, and On The Bay Magazine, a regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Southern Georgian Bay, Ontario. ZoomerMedia’s tradeshow division operates The ZoomerShow in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada’s largest annual lifestyle expos and consumer shows for the 45plus, and produces Moses Znaimer’s ideaCity conference, the 3-day Toronto-based conference, now in its 21st year. Both ZoomerMedia and CARP are located in The ZoomerPlex, a 2.6-acre state-of-the-art production and live event complex in Toronto’s Liberty Village. For more information, visit zoomermedia.ca.About Darwin CX Inc.

Darwin CX is a Toronto technology company that develops enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for publishers and membership-based organizations. Designed to replace the legacy technology that serves these industries, the Darwin platform supercharges acquisition and retention through customer experience orchestration, the conductor that keeps various departments and systems aligned on customer intelligence management. As customer expectations continue to change due to digital disruption, the subscription economy is expanding rapidly, doubling between 2000 and 2015 to $480 billion in the U.S. and Canada. Darwin has seized on this opportunity through three design principles that form the heart of the platform: user-centricity, seamless integration, and AI-powered expertise. Supporting that are a suite of tools for marketing (digital experience, customer insights, personalized marketing), commerce (omni-channel, order and data management, financial reporting), and fulfillment (customer support, direct mailings, data integrity). For more information, contact Laas Turnbull at laas@darwin.cx.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.ZoomerMedia Limited

Tel: 416-363-7063

Fax: 416-363-7394

www.zoomermedia.ca

