ZoomerMedia Limited Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV:ZUM) (the “Company”), the leader in serving the interests of the 45+ “Zoomer” market in Canada, today announced a stock option grant to an officer and employee.

ZoomerMedia’s compensation philosophy is to foster entrepreneurship at all levels of the organization through, among other things, the granting of stock options, a significant component of executive compensation. As such the Company announces it has granted 5,000,000 stock options to an executive as part of an employment package. The stock option grant is in accordance with TSX Policy 4.4, the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share, one-third vesting on August 14, 2023, one-third on August 14, 2024 and one third on August 14, 2025. These options have a term of five years. This stock option grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About ZoomerMedia Limited

Founded by television and media icon Moses Znaimer in 2008, ZoomerMedia Limited is a multimedia company devoted to creating content, services and experiences for Canada’s most powerful audiences: the 17.2 million people aged 45-plus aka “Zoomers”, and the 13.7 million Millennials and Gen Zs, coincidentally also called “Zoomers”, who follow in their footsteps.

ZoomerMedia operates 5 TV, 2 Radio, 3 Print, 3 Live Event, and 15 Digital properties including the newly acquired youth-friendly local news and lifestyle digital publication blogTO. ZoomerMedia produces original TV, Radio, and Podcast programming, offers clients creative audio and video production services, and bespoke events on site at its 2.6 acre complex in Toronto’s Liberty Village.

For specific ZoomerMedia property names and focus, please see below.

ZoomerMedia’s Television properties include: VisionTV, available in 7.5 million households is Canada’s home for British comedy and drama series, plus uplifting movies, music, news, and multi-cultural and multi-lingual faith programming; ONETV: The Exercise & Entertainment Channel, combines original yoga, pilates, tai chi, and cardio fitness series with British serial soaps, dramas and American movies; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, and FAITH TV in Winnipeg are devoted to broadcasting Christian, multi-faith, and local content; and TVL, a linear listings, weather, and headline news channel is available to 2.3 million Rogers subscribers in Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

ZoomerMedia’s Digital properties include: blogto.com, Canada’s unrivalled local publisher across digital and social media platforms, bringing in 8 million monthly active users, and over 360 million page views annually; and EverythingZoomer.com, Canada’s leading provider of online content targeting the 45-plus.

ZoomerMedia’s Radio properties include: The New Classical FM, Canada’s only commercial all classical music radio station broadcasting over three frequencies in a unique regional Ontario network: 96.3FM CFMZ-FM Toronto (GTA), 103.1FM CFMX-FM Cobourg (Eastern Ontario), and 102.9FM CFMO-FM Collingwood (Southern Georgian Bay); and Zoomer Radio, The Original Greatest Hits, the biggest broadcast footprint in Canada also reaching 28 American States, and broadcasting simultaneously both in AM and FM in Toronto (740AM CFZM-AM and 96.7FM CFZM-FM).

ZoomerMedia’s Print properties include: ZOOMER Magazine, the Company’s flagship magazine and Canada’s largest paid circulation magazine for the 45-plus market; On The Bay Magazine, a dominant regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Ontario’s Southern Georgian Bay; and Tonic Magazine, a regional health and wellness magazine published bi-monthly and distributed across the City of Toronto.

ZoomerMedia’s Tradeshow and Conferences include: The ZoomerShow, annual lifestyle expos in Toronto and Vancouver, and Moses Znaimer’s ideaCity conference which presents the “Smartest People with The Biggest Ideas”.

