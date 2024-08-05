Zycrian Exchange Releases Upgraded Mobile App

Paris, France, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zycrian Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has released a major update to its mobile application, bringing improved security, accessibility, and performance to crypto investors worldwide. Available on both iOS and Android, the new version is part of Zycrian’s ongoing strategy to provide a seamless and trustworthy experience for users across all devices.

With more than 60% of its users accessing the platform via mobile, Zycrian identified a critical need to optimize its app interface and functionality. The update focuses on user control, security resilience, and real-time trading insights, making it easier for both novice and experienced investors to navigate dynamic crypto markets.

Key features of the new app include:

Biometric Login: Users can now securely log in using fingerprint or facial recognition, reducing dependency on passwords and enhancing device-specific security.

Custom Price Alerts: Traders can set personalized notifications for specific tokens, price thresholds, or volatility levels, allowing them to respond quickly to market events.

Portfolio Snapshot Dashboard: A streamlined homepage gives users instant visibility into portfolio performance, recent activity, and token-level analytics.

Accessibility Enhancements: The app introduces a system-wide dark mode, adjustable text sizes, and improved screen reader compatibility to ensure inclusivity.

In-App Security Hub: A newly added section enables users to manage device logins, enable two-factor authentication, review account activity, and access threat education materials.

“We’ve reimagined the mobile experience to prioritize simplicity and security,” said Daniel Rivera, Product Director at Zycrian Exchange. “This update empowers users with faster access and better protection, whether they’re active traders or passive holders.”

In addition to the user-facing improvements, Zycrian has implemented significant backend upgrades. These include real-time fraud detection, end-to-end encrypted session tokens, and enhanced DDoS protection, all compliant with international data privacy standards such as GDPR and CCPA.

The app is also fully localized in English, French, German, and Spanish, reinforcing Zycrian’s commitment to global accessibility. User feedback from beta testers emphasized the improved fluidity of navigation and the reduced time-to-trade on volatile assets.

The mobile upgrade is part of Zycrian’s 2025 development roadmap, which includes upcoming features such as integrated fiat gateways, automated tax reporting tools, and AI-powered portfolio rebalancing assistants—all of which will also be accessible via the mobile platform.

The new Zycrian app is now available on the App Store and Google Play. All existing users are encouraged to update to the latest version to access the full range of features and protections.

About Zycrian Exchange

Zycrian Exchange is a global platform for digital asset trading, combining high-performance tools, advanced security, and regulatory alignment to support investors worldwide.

Disclaimer: This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Digital asset trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Always conduct your own due diligence.



