Calian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results

OTTAWA, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of CALIAN GROUP LTD. (TSX.CGY) held on February 7, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated December 28, 2018 and Management Proxy Circular dated December 10, 2018.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Kenneth Loeb 4,550,075 98.8% 54,368 1.2% Jo-Anne Poirier 4,545,348 98.7% 59,095 1.3% Ray Basler 4,599,166 99.9% 5,277 0.1% Richard Vickers 4,595,175 99.8% 9,268 0.2% George Weber 4,595,787 99.8% 8,656 0.2% Kevin Ford 4,600,243 99.9% 4,200 0.1% Young Park 4,591,013 99.7% 13,430 0.3%

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,200 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company’s capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon provides the world’s leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com , or contact us at ir@calian.com

Kevin Ford

President and Chief Executive Officer

613-599-8600

Jacqueline Gauthier

Chief Financial Officer

613-599-8600