Sulliden Mining Capital Announces AGM Results

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) (TSX: SMC) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 24, 2018 for the 2019 Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 36% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on February 5, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

% Votes For % Votes Withheld Stan Bharti 96.59% 3.41% Deborah Battiston 73.87% 26.13% Brad Humphrey 99.92% 0.08% Pierre Pettigrew 99.09% 0.91% William Clarke 99.92% 0.08%

Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company’s auditors.

Sulliden’s board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

For more information:

Deb Battiston

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (416) 861-2267

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the election of directors and the appointment of the Company’s auditors. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.sulliden.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.