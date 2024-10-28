2023 Vision Health Report: Post Pandemic Recovery-Challenges Remain

Toronto, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 2024

Toronto, ON — Fighting Blindness Canada (FBC) and the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB) have released the 2023 Vision Health Report Card, a comprehensive look at the state of vision health care in Canada, focusing on post-pandemic recovery and ongoing challenges. This builds on important findings from previous reports that found 1 in 5 Canadians has a condition that puts them at risk of blindness; 1.2 million Canadians currently live with vision loss; and the economic burden of vision loss in Canada is an astounding $32.9 billion annually and expected to rise year over year due to aging population and immigration.

Post-Pandemic Recovery:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on eye care services, leading to delayed treatments, longer wait times, and avoidable cases of vision loss and blindness. The new Report Card, which compares 2023 data to 2019, shows that many vision health services have rebounded, but challenges remain.

Ophthalmic day surgery volumes have increased by 4% .

have increased by . Pharmaceutical claims have risen by 9% .

have risen by . Investments in vision research have surged by 25% .

have surged by . However, cataract surgery wait times are still 10% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Emerging Issues:

While most services have shown signs of recovery, several ongoing challenges are highlighted in the report:

Healthcare workforce shortages and disrupted supply chains continue to affect timely access to eye care.

and disrupted supply chains continue to affect timely access to eye care. People living in Canada are only accessing regular eye exams to a limited extent.

The role of AI in healthcare is expanding, presenting new opportunities and challenges.

is expanding, presenting new opportunities and challenges. There are persistent gaps in trust and access to eye care for Indigenous communities.

to eye care for Indigenous communities. Canadians still face barriers to assistive devices programs, limiting access to essential tools for those with vision loss.

National Eye Care Strategy:

In 2022, a private member’s bill to create a National Strategy for Eye Care was introduced to Parliament. This bill passed the House of Commons in 2023 and the second reading in the Senate in 2024 to ensure all Canadians have access to equitable, timely eye care.

Call to Action:

Vision loss has profound health, financial, and societal impacts. With 1.2 million Canadians already affected and the number expected to rise, addressing gaps in eye care is critical to safeguarding Canada’s future.

This report was made possible with support from our vision partners, AbbVie, Apellis, Astellas, Bayer, Biogen, Johnson & Johnson, MacuMira, Roche and Specsavers

About the Canadian Council of the Blind

The Canadian Council of the Blind is a national organization advocating for the rights and well-being of Canadians who are blind, visually impaired, or living with vision loss. The CCB works to improve the quality of life for these individuals through advocacy, public awareness, and accessible programs. The organization is also actively involved in vision health research and collaborates with stakeholders to advance policies that enhance access to care and services across the country.

About Fighting Blindness Canada

Fighting Blindness Canada is a leading, multi-disease organization recognized for its research and thought leadership across various eye diseases. Through its work, FBC accelerates world-class research and provides expert information, advocacy, and connection for everyone impacted by blinding eye disease.

