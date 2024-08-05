A family doctor for every Canadian: The CFPC calls on federal parties to act

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) is calling on all federal political parties to commit to actions that protect and strengthen access to primary care this election, with the goal of every Canadian having their own family doctor.

“With over six million Canadians without a family doctor, and many family practices under strain, bold leadership is needed now,” said Dr. Carrie Bernard, CFPC President. “Investing in family physicians is essential to keeping our health care system strong, resilient, and responsive to the needs of patients.”

A CFPC-commissioned Nanos Research survey confirms that Canadians overwhelmingly value family doctors as irreplaceable partners in health care. Access to family doctors ranks among the top three health care issues for Canadians, and 81 per cent say it will be an important factor in how they vote in the 2025 federal election.

The CFPC is urging all parties to support the following priorities:

Invest in family medicine: Commit to adding 7,500 new family doctors by 2028 and 15,000 by 2033. This can be achieved by expanding medical student loan forgiveness, supporting fair compensation, directing funding toward more family physician training seats, and expediting recognition for international medical graduates.

Commit to adding 7,500 new family doctors by 2028 and 15,000 by 2033. This can be achieved by expanding medical student loan forgiveness, supporting fair compensation, directing funding toward more family physician training seats, and expediting recognition for international medical graduates. Reduce administrative burden : Eliminate or streamline burdensome requirements for federal forms, expand effective referral solutions, and introduce legislation to limit reliance on family doctors for sick notes and insurance access.

Eliminate or streamline burdensome requirements for federal forms, expand effective referral solutions, and introduce legislation to limit reliance on family doctors for sick notes and insurance access. Support family doctors with teams: Invest in expanded and standardized team-based care across Canada, supporting transition and innovation to make sure family doctors have the support they need.

During this federal election campaign, the CFPC is committed to working with federal parties to advance real, workable solutions that strengthen primary care. There is no substitute for a family doctor—a better supported family physician workforce is key to healthier patients and more efficient health care systems.

To learn more about our proposed solutions, visit our federal elections web page, which will be updated throughout the campaign.

About the College of Family Physicians of Canada

The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) is the professional organization that represents more than 47,000 members across the country. The College establishes the standards for and accredits postgraduate family medicine training in Canada’s 17 medical schools. It reviews and certifies continuing professional development programs and materials that enable family physicians to meet certification and licensing requirements.

The CFPC provides high-quality services, supports family medicine teaching and research, and advocates on behalf of the specialty of family medicine, family physicians, and the patients they serve.

Contact

Winnie Wong

Director, Marketing and Communications

The College of Family Physicians of Canada

Email: [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers