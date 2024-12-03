Acuity Insights Named One of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acuity Insights, the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, announces that it has been placed on Greater Toronto’s Top Employers list for 2025. Acuity’s recognition highlights the company’s dedication to its employees and its focus on cultivating a culture of care and curiosity.

Acuity Insights is committed to holistic success —both in creating a world that recognizes everyone’s full potential and supporting the holistic success of our own team. By fostering a supportive culture that empowers individuals to thrive, Acuity has created a stronger, more innovative organization—one where everyone can grow and succeed together.

Acuity Insights provides its employees with a flexible, supportive, remote-first work environment that emphasizes work-life balance. Team members enjoy a two-week year-end company closure, self-directed vacation, and a supportive environment that prioritizes growth with a $3,000 annual learning budget. Employees also benefit from equity ownership, comprehensive health and wellness support, parental leave top-ups, and a retirement savings match program.

Meegan Carlson, Senior Director of People & Culture at Acuity Insights, says, “We are thrilled to be listed as one of the Greater Toronto Area’s top employers. We all work hard to foster a workplace culture at Acuity that offers balance, inclusivity and support for our team. It is an honour to be named alongside so many other exceptional organizations across the GTA.”

Acuity Insights is a remote-first company with multiple active career opportunities for a variety of experience levels.

About the Greater Toronto’s Top Employers Award

Now in its 19th year, the Greater Toronto’s Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project’s inception:

(1) Workplace

(2) Work Atmosphere & Social

(3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits

(4) Vacation & Time Off

(5) Employee Communications

(6) Performance Management

(7) Training & Skills Development

(8) Community Involvement

The editors publish detailed ‘reasons for selection’ for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail for the past six consecutive years, Acuity’s solutions are used by nearly 650 higher education programs worldwide. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 1 million since its inception, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com.

Media contact:

Brianna Bell, Senior Content & Communications Manager

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers