AECL & CNL Academic Partnership Program Expands West Through Agreements with Universities of Regina and Saskatchewan

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), Canada’s nuclear Crown corporation, and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, are pleased to announce that they have signed agreements with both the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan to pursue collaborative research opportunities. The agreements welcome two more participants into CNL’s Academic Partnership Program, which was launched in 2023 to cultivate closer relationships with Canada’s academic community, and to advance collaborative research in health and environmental sciences, clean energy, and safety and security.

Representatives from all four organizations made the news official during a signing ceremony held earlier today at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Engineering, an event that welcomed the first two participants from Western Canada into the program. Working through their individual agreements, the organizations will now explore opportunities to partner on joint research projects in nuclear science and technology, pursue unique educational opportunities, share specialized infrastructure, and contribute to the development of new, innovative technologies.

“On behalf of CNL, I want to welcome the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan to our Academic Partnership Program, which expands our network into Western Canada, a region that has exciting ambitions in advancing the country’s domestic nuclear sector,” commented Dr. Stephen Bushby, CNL’s Vice-President of Science and Technology. “Our organizations share a vision for the future of nuclear science and technology in Canada, but achieving it requires national cooperation to develop a qualified workforce, address unmet technical needs and capabilities, and to overcome emerging challenges. Thanks to the leadership of our Academic Partnership Program’s Director, Gina Strati, we are making strong progress towards these goals, and now have two additional institutions within our network to explore further collaboration opportunities.”

“Atomic Energy of Canada Limited is very pleased to welcome the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan into our network of academic partners,” noted Dr. Amy Gottschling, Vice President of Science, Technology, and Commercial Oversight. “Canada has amazing assets in nuclear science, through our national laboratories and the world class expertise at CNL. Being able to broaden our reach, share these assets with academic institutions, advance current research, and perhaps most importantly support the development of the next generation of brilliant and innovative Canadian researchers – when we know we’re facing a skills challenge – is a win for everyone.”

“The University of Regina is excited by the opportunities this new MOU unlocks, paving the way for innovative, collaborative research and training programs that support our strategic vision,” commented Dr. Christopher Yost, Vice-President (Research), University of Regina. “This agreement strengthens pathways for our students to engage in hands-on learning with two globally recognized leaders in nuclear science, technology, and innovation. By expanding our network of partners, the University is solidifying its role as a leader, advancing Saskatchewan’s position as a key player in nuclear science in Western Canada, and amplifying the reach and impact of our research.”

“USask has a storied history when it comes to nuclear innovation. The agreement with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited underscores USask’s and the College of Engineering’s commitment to this innovation. Being able to provide students and researchers with unparalleled opportunities to explore nuclear science will enable us to lead the global shift towards more efficient energy sources and create advanced technologies that benefit all areas of healthcare,” commented Baljit Singh, Vice-President Research, USask.

The announcement comes as interest in nuclear energy and technology continues to grow in Saskatchewan, which is one of a select few Canadian provinces that already has a significant presence within the Canadian nuclear sector. In addition to being the site of a SLOWPOKE-2 research reactor, which was operated by the Saskatchewan Research Council from 1980 to 2017, Saskatchewan is home to the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Canadian Nuclear Innovation, which operates the Saskatchewan Centre for Cyclotron Services (SCCS), and which continues to invest in programmatic partnerships with Saskatchewan institutions to fund research projects in nuclear subject areas. Northern Saskatchewan also boasts the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world, and SaskPower is currently pursuing the construction of a GE Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR), which it aims to deploy by 2034.

This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of each institution, including the extensive resources at Canada’s national nuclear laboratories, to advance nuclear science and technology domestically, explore environmental and health sciences applications, enhance educational opportunities, pursue energy security, and contribute to the development of sustainable energy solutions. To do so, the agreements outline several key areas of collaboration, including research projects, faculty exchanges, and educational programs focused on nuclear and engineering, as well as access to specialized infrastructure and knowledge mobilization.

As in previous agreements, these agreements align with CNL’s corporate strategy, Vision 2030, which was launched in 2022 and identifies what CNL views as its central role within the future Canadian nuclear landscape. Serving as a national resource to all levels of government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector, and the academic community, CNL aims to work in concert with other organizations to help advance innovative Canadian products and services towards deployment, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, including its research projects and programs, please visit www.cnl.ca. If you would like to learn more about Vision 2030, please visit www.cnl.ca/vision2030.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About AECL

AECL is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. AECL enables nuclear science and technology, owns the Chalk River Laboratories and other sites, and manages the Government of Canada’s radioactive waste responsibilities. It oversees and evaluates CNL’s work through contracts.

In business since 1952, AECL designed and developed the fleet of CANDU nuclear reactors that serve Canada and five other countries. It also delivered more than one billion isotopes worldwide to detect and treat cancer. Today it delivers value for Canadians through supporting 14 federal departments and agencies, as well as the global nuclear industry.

For more information on AECL, visit www.aecl.ca.

AECL Contact:

Jeremy Latta

Director of Communications and Government Reporting

Phone: 343-303-5448

Email: [email protected]

CNL Contact:

Philip Kompass

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4af923c1-5b8d-4097-ae9a-f7fb1fae384c



CBJ Newsmakers