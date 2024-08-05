Aecon schedules first quarter 2025 financial results release and conference call

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 after market close, and has scheduled a live webcast and conference call for 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link and will be available at www.aecon.com/InvestorCalendar. Participants can also dial-in to the conference call and pre-register using this link. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call. Please ensure you have registered at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call time.

An accompanying presentation of the first quarter 2025 financial results will also be available after market close on April 23, 2025 at www.aecon.com/investing. For those unable to attend, a replay will be available within one hour following the live webcast and conference call at the same webcast link above.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

For further information:

Adam Borgatti

SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

416-297-2600

[email protected]

Nicole Court

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

416-297-2600

[email protected]



