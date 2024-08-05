AGF Investments Launches AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced the launch of AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund, an alternative mutual fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and generate a high level of consistent income by investing in U.S. equity securities and employing dynamic options strategies such as put writing and covered call writing. The Fund may also use leverage, primarily through the use of derivatives.

“Investors are seeking products that have the potential to provide higher income with lower volatility,” said Meaghan Kelly, Chief Marketing & Product Officer. “We believe alternative strategies, including flexible option writing strategies, are well-suited to meet this need.”

AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund offers:

Enhanced Monthly Income: Aims to pay a high fixed monthly target distribution.*

Aims to pay a high fixed monthly target distribution.* Alternative Strategy: Seeks to enhance yield while mitigating volatility using a flexible option writing strategy and the ability to incorporate leverage.

Seeks to enhance yield while mitigating volatility using a flexible option writing strategy and the ability to incorporate leverage. Portfolio Diversification: Potential to deliver a lower correlation to traditional asset classes through a differentiated strategy.

* The target distribution is not guaranteed, may be adjusted from time to time at the discretion of the fund manager and may vary from payment to payment.

Fund Details

Fund Name Fundserv Code Currency Series Load Type AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund AGF739 CAD MF FE AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund AGF539 USD MF FE AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund AGF5046 CAD F NL AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund AGF5146 USD F NL

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $54 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 815,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

