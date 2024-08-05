AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Purchase Orders for RCS Devices

Vancouver, B.C., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: AGRI), a leading provider of sustainable Bitcoin mining and agriculture solutions, a leading technology-driven innovator, is pleased to announce key developments in its Radical Clean Solutions (RCS) division

As part of its ongoing efforts to expand RCS internationally, AgriFORCE has signed a new distribution agreement in South America and received its first purchase order for delivery. This strategic milestone marks the beginning of a long-term partnership that will extend across multiple industry verticals, positioning RCS to potentially become a leading solution in the air purification market.

In addition, the RCS division has secured its first two purchase orders in the Caribbean, with deployments set for Barbados and St. Lucia. The division continues to attract strong interest from Latin America, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, reinforcing its role as an innovator in its industry vertical.

“We have been working diligently to enhance RCS’s sales and manufacturing capabilities,” said Barrett Mooney, AgriFORCE’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are enthusiastic about our latest product offerings and the opportunity to collaborate with outstanding partners who help bring these innovative solutions to market.”

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative business models, AgriFORCE aims to deliver value for shareholders while creating lasting benefits for communities and ecosystems.

