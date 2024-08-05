AirBoss to Release 4th Quarter and FY 2024 Earnings on March 5, 2025

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX:ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after markets close on March 5th, 2025. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 9:00 am ET.

FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS: DATE: Thursday, March 6, 2025 TIME: 9:00 am ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-844-763-8274 or 1-647-484-8814 – please ask to join the AirBoss of America call WEBCAST LINK: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13960

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

About AirBoss

AirBoss of America is a diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through two divisions. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Manufactured Products is a supplier of anti-vibration and rubber-molded solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors, and also a global supplier of personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities, through its AirBoss Defense operations. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.



