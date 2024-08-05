Aja Health and Wellness Inc. Announces Management Transition

Not for dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aja Health and Wellness Inc. (Formerly Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.) (PDH:TSXV)(“Aja” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AJA) announces it has accepted the resignation of Eric Tsung as a director as well as the resignation of Alnesh Mohan as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective November 29, 2024. “Eric Tsung has been a valued member of the Board of Directors since 2017 and we thank him for these years of service as well as extend our best wishes with respect to his future endeavours. Alnesh Mohan has also been a long time member of the team and has proven himself time and time again with respect to tight oversight of the balance sheet of the Company and we thank him for his many years of service to the Company,” said Sanjeev Parsad.

“Further, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Klimuk as Chief Financial Officer for the Company,” said Sanjeev Parsad.

“Kevin brings with him over twenty years of experience in management, accounting and finance roles and we look forward to working with him as the company pursues its strategic goals of acquisitions and growth,” said Sanjeev Parsad.

