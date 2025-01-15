Alberta Association of Optometrists not consulted with Alberta Health changes to optometry coverage

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earlier this month, Alberta Health released its Opto 35 Bulletin announcing changes to optometric coverage for Albertans, effective February 1, 2025. The changes in coverage will have significant impacts on Albertans with chronic eye health conditions, especially impacting children, seniors and those in rural Alberta. The Alberta Association of Optometrists (AAO) and more than 900 Doctors of Optometry across the province were blindsided by the release of the Opto 35 Bulletin and, consequently, its potential impact on their patients.

“We were completely surprised and extremely disappointed by these significant changes,” says Dr. Sophia Leung, President of the AAO. “By taking time to review this decision with Alberta Optometrists, Alberta Health would have learned the true impact that their decision will have on the vision health of Albertans. This will ultimately put patients with chronic eye conditions at significant risk for progressing eye health issues.”

At the end of this month, three main changes will occur:

Partial eye exams will be delisted: This means that if, during a full eye exam, there is a reason the exam can’t be completed or there is a reason for a follow up, there is no covered option for bringing the patient back; Retinal imaging and photography: There will be a reduction in the frequency that our optometrists can see their patients by 50 per cent. Due to this, it will become more difficult to follow up with patients as frequently as needed, increasing the potential of eye disease needlessly advancing; and Cannot bill basic eye services (B650) and medically necessary eye care (B900) on the same day: Optometrists are no longer able to complete all the needed vision care in one appointment. Albertans will need to re-book and come back on a different day to get the balance of needed care.

As Alberta’s frontline providers of vision health, Doctors of Optometry recognize the ramifications of Alberta Health’s decision on their patients. The primary focus of optometrists is the quality vision health care of patients in Alberta, and these changes are going to drastically decline the care of each Alberta seeking optometry services.

With this needless deterrence, patients will be less likely or unable to book appointments within an appropriate timeframe, leading to unnecessary increase in risk for eye health care issues.

“The AAO will continue to communicate its concerns and disappointment with Alberta Health and seek clarifications regarding the changes that reduce the level of care that Albertans will receive,” stated Dr. Leung. “Patients deserve the best quality of vision health care available, and if Alberta Health would have taken the time to review this decision with the AAO, it may have saved some vision health difficulties which now, under the new changes, may evolve.”

To learn more about the changes that Alberta Health released, please visit www.optometrists.ab.ca/savingvision



About the Alberta Association of Optometrists:

The Alberta Association of Optometrists is Alberta’s leading optometric professional organization, representing more than 900 Doctors of Optometry in over 120 communities across the province. AAO members are highly trained regulated health professionals providing primary eye health and vision care to Albertans. For more information, please visit www.optometrists.ab.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

[email protected]

403-585-4570



CBJ Newsmakers