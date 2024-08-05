Alberta’s ICT Sector Projected to Contribute $13 Billion to GDP by 2030

CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alberta’s ICT sector is projected to contribute over $13 billion to Canada’s GDP by 2030.

A new report from the Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) presents a six-year outlook on Alberta’s digital economy, predicting substantial growth in the information, communications, and technology (ICT) sector and the creation of 13,600 new jobs.

With a digital economy driving innovation, job creation, and economic progress, Alberta is a vital contributor to economic activity in Canada. As Canada’s productivity lags behind other countries, Alberta has outpaced national productivity rates by 18%, and its ICT sector ranks among the top five most productive.

Looking ahead to 2030, continued growth is expected to result in significant expansion of the ICT sector in Alberta.

Business startups in Alberta’s ICT sector consistently outperform the rest of Canada, and growing digital adoption means ICT is increasingly integrated with traditional industries like oil and gas, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing. Investments in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, and cleantech, combined with provincial incentives, are accelerating the sector in Alberta.

This growth is driving demand for technology workers. ICTC finds that many employers struggle to recruit and retain mid-career technology talent despite the province’s low cost of living, affordable housing, and lower taxes.

The report, Alberta’s Digital Economy: Outlook 2030, can be found at https://goictc.link/AB2030 .

