All In on Solidarity: United Steelworkers International union united against Trump tariffs

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Steelworkers joined thousands of delegates from across the United States and the Caribbean at the 2025 United Steelworkers union (USW) International Convention where a strong and bold resolution calling for fair trade and an end to Trump’s reckless tariffs on Canadian goods was unanimously adopted.

As Trump’s administration moves to impose new tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum and forestry products, USW members made it clear: Canada is not the problem. These tariffs threaten hundreds of thousands of good union jobs, disrupt deeply integrated supply chains, and it is workers in both countries that will pay the high price.

“We’ve been through this before. For years, our members have paid the price of bad trade decisions – plant closures, layoffs and billions in unfair duties,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director for Canada. “These tariffs hurt workers and communities on both sides of the border. This resolution reaffirms what we’ve always stood for: fair trade and cross-border solidarity.”

Jeff Bromley, Chair of the USW Wood Council, representing more than 14,000 forestry workers across Canada, emphasized the urgency of pushing back. “We’re not the problem – we’re here to help,” said Bromley. “We’re here to help rebuild after the fires in California, after hurricanes in the Carolinas. We’ve been your brothers and sisters, your neighbours – and we want to continue to be that. We want to grow that relationship.”

The resolution calls for a permanent exemption from Section 232 tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, stronger enforcement against countries like China that break trade rules, and a coordinated Canada–U.S. strategy to protect and grow union jobs across the North America.

“Steelworkers know who the real problem is – and it’s not each other,” said USW International President David McCall. “We’re united in pushing back against unfair trade practices and we won’t let any administration use tariffs to divide us.”

With 850,000 members across North America and the Caribbean, the USW represents workers in every sector affected by global trade – from steel and aluminum to forestry, mining, manufacturing, and critical minerals.

As Trump’s trade war escalates, Canadian Steelworkers are making it clear: we are all in on solidarity.

