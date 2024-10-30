Skip to content
Allied Announces Third-Quarter Results

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX: “AP.UN”) today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. “Our occupied and leased area remained steady for the second consecutive quarter, and our urban workspace portfolio continued to outperform the market,” said Cecilia Williams, President & CEO. “With demand rising in Canada’s major cities, we expect our leasing activity to accelerate over the remainder of the year and into 2025.”

Operations

Allied’s portfolio is comprised of three urban workspace formats. Allied Heritage is a format created through the adaptive re-use of light industrial structures for office use above grade and retail use at grade. The buildings are inherently distinctive, clustered in the urban core and generally low-rise. Allied Modern is a format created specifically for office use. The buildings are generally mid- to high-rise, clustered in the urban core and distinctive by virtue of design, integration with heritage structure and/or integration with the different elements of mixed-use, amenity-rich urban neighbourhoods. Allied Flex is a limited format for buildings that Allied intends to redevelop comprehensively within a five-to 10-year period. Because of the near-term transformation of these buildings, Allied can make workspace in them available on more flexible than normal terms.

Utilization of, and demand for, Allied’s workspace continued to strengthen in the third quarter. In the Montréal rental portfolio, demand for storefront retail space and Allied Heritage was most pronounced. In the Toronto rental portfolio, demand across all three formats was strong, giving rise to a 1.5% increase in leased area. In the Calgary and Vancouver rental portfolios, demand for Allied Heritage was most pronounced.

Allied conducted 266 lease tours in its rental portfolio in the third quarter. Its occupied and leased area at the end of the quarter was 85.6% and 87.2%, respectively. Allied renewed 60% of the leases maturing in the quarter, closer to its normal level of 70% to 75%.

Allied leased a total of 640,331 square feet of GLA in the third quarter, 617,743 square feet in its rental portfolio and 22,588 square feet in its development portfolio. Of the 617,743 square feet Allied leased in its rental portfolio, 174,065 square feet were vacant, 100,342 square feet were maturing in the quarter and 343,336 square feet were maturing after the quarter. 94,262 square feet of the vacant space leased in the quarter involved expansion by existing users, a long-standing trend in Allied’s rental portfolio that appears now to be regaining momentum.

Average in-place net rent per occupied square foot continued its steady improvement, ending the third quarter at $25.30. Excluding a short-term renewal at an Allied Flex property in Toronto, Allied maintained rent levels on renewal in the third quarter (up 0.5% ending-to-starting base rent and up 10.3% average-to-average base rent).

Results

Operating income from continuing operations was $83 million, up 4.2% from the comparable quarter last year. Allied’s net loss and comprehensive loss was $94 million, in large part due to fair value adjustments on investment properties, Exchangeable LP Units and derivative instruments.

With temporary downward pressure from Allied’s recent portfolio optimization transactions at 400 West Georgia in Vancouver and 19 Duncan in Toronto, FFO(1) was $75 million (53.5 cents per unit), down 10.5% from $84 million (59.8 cents per unit) in the comparable quarter last year. AFFO(1) was $65 million (46.6 cents per unit), down 14.5% from $76 million (54.5 cents per unit) in the comparable quarter last year. This resulted in FFO and AFFO pay-out ratios(1) in the third quarter of 84.1% and 96.6%, respectively, and year-to-date of 82.4% and 91.2%, respectively. Same Asset NOI(1) from Allied’s rental portfolio was down 3.1% while Same Asset NOI from its total portfolio was up 1.1%, reflecting the productivity of its upgrade and development portfolio.

_____________________________________________________________________________
(1) This is a non-GAAP measure and includes the results of the continuing operations and the discontinued operations (except for Same Asset NOI, which only includes continuing operations) and excludes condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section below.

Non-Core Property Sales and Portfolio Optimization

Allied has made steady progress this year in selling non-core properties at or above IFRS value. This includes the completed sale of three properties in Montréal for $51 million, the net proceeds of which were used to repay short-term, variable-rate debt. It also includes the pending sale over the remainder of the year of five properties (including the TELUS Sky reorganization) for approximately $142 million, the net proceeds of which will be used for the same purpose.

In the first half of 2025, Allied intends to sell additional non-core properties at or above IFRS value for approximately $200 million. Management expects to use the bulk of the net proceeds to repay the $200 million series C senior unsecured debenture due on April 21, 2025.

Debt Financing and Balance-Sheet Optimization

Just prior to the end of the third quarter, Allied completed the offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of series J senior unsecured debentures for a term of four years bearing interest at 5.534% per annum. The proceeds were used to repay short-term, variable-rate debt.

Allied has obtained a commitment for a $63 million first mortgage on 375-381 Queen Street West in Toronto for a term of five years bearing interest at approximately 4.7% per annum and a $100 million first mortgage on 425 Viger Street West in Montréal for a term of five years bearing interest at approximately 4.9% per annum, the net proceeds of which will be used to repay short-term, variable-rate debt over the remainder of the year. Allied and Westbank have obtained a $180 million first-mortgage financing commitment on 400 West Georgia in Vancouver for a term of five years bearing interest at approximately 4.75% per annum, the net proceeds of which will be used to repay the current short-term, variable-rate facility. These three financings will materially reduce Allied’s annual interest expense and extend the term-to-maturity of its debt.

Allied and Westbank have obtained a commitment for $100 million of first-mortgage financing on the residential component of TELUS Sky with the intention to obtain a higher amount of CMHC-insured financing in due course. Allied and Westbank are working toward finalizing a commitment for approximately $340 million of CMHC-insured, first-mortgage financing on 19 Duncan in Toronto for a term of 10 years bearing interest at approximately 3.5% per annum. With funding scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, the net proceeds will be used to repay the current construction financing and will materially reduce Allied’s annual interest expense and extend the term-to-maturity of its debt.

“We’re committed to maintaining and ultimately improving our access to the debt capital markets and will continue to manage our balance sheet accordingly,” said Michael Emory, Founder & Executive Chair. “We’re also committed to growing our FFO and AFFO per unit going forward. These commitments are mutually reinforcing, well within our operating capability and responsive to the rightful expectations of equity and debt investors.”

Outlook

Thus far in 2024, Allied experienced steady demand for urban workspace, urban rental-residential space and urban amenity space, as well as strong and quantifiable engagement among users of space in the Allied portfolio generally. Management expects this to underpin a slow but steady return to earnings and value growth in 2025 and beyond.

Financial Measures

The following tables summarize GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023:

  For the three months ended September 30
(in thousands except for % amounts)   2024     2023   Change % Change
Continuing operations        
Rental revenue $    146,593   $ 138,455   $ 8,138     5.9 %
Property operating costs $   (63,364 ) $ (58,558 ) $ (4,806 )   (8.2 )%
Operating income $     83,229   $ 79,897   $ 3,332     4.2 %
Interest income $     10,302   $ 14,887   $ (4,585 )   (30.8 )%
Interest expense $   (31,361 ) $ (27,447 ) $ (3,914 )   (14.3 )%
General and administrative expenses (1) $    (2,141 ) $ (5,964 ) $ 3,823     64.1 %
Condominium marketing expenses $       (17 ) $ (137 ) $ 120     87.6 %
Amortization of other assets $      (390 ) $ (388 ) $ (2 )   (0.5 )%
Transaction costs $      (136 ) $   $ (136 )   100.0 %
Net income (loss) from joint venture $        450   $ (908 ) $ 1,358     149.6 %
Fair value loss on investment properties and investment properties held for sale $   (47,359 ) $ (126,253 ) $ 78,894     62.5 %
Fair value (loss) gain on Exchangeable LP Units $   (57,983 ) $ 44,757   $ (102,740 )   (229.6 )%
Fair value (loss) gain on derivative instruments $   (16,689 ) $ 11,186   $ (27,875 )   (249.2 )%
Impairment of residential inventory $   (32,082 ) $ (15,376 ) $ (16,706 )   (108.6 )%
Net loss and comprehensive loss from continuing operations $   (94,177 ) $ (25,746 ) $ (68,431 )   (265.8 )%
Net loss and comprehensive loss from discontinued operations $          —   $ (8,212 ) $ 8,212     100.0 %
Net loss and comprehensive loss $   (94,177 ) $ (33,958 ) $ (60,219 )   (177.3 )%
         

(1) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, general and administrative expenses decreased by $3,823 or 64.1% from the comparable period. This was primarily due to the fair value adjustment on the total return swap of $3,676 on unit-based compensation plans. The fair value adjustment on the total return swap is added back in the calculation of FFO defined in REALPAC’s “Funds From Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for IFRS” issued in January 2022.

  For the nine months ended September 30
(in thousands except for % amounts)   2024     2023   Change % Change
Continuing operations        
Rental revenue $    436,920   $ 413,082   $ 23,838     5.8 %
Property operating costs $ (192,829 ) $ (177,920 ) $ (14,909 )   (8.4 )%
Operating income $    244,091   $ 235,162   $ 8,929     3.8 %
Interest income $     34,676   $ 34,856   $ (180 )   (0.5 )%
Interest expense $   (84,724 ) $ (76,808 ) $ (7,916 )   (10.3 )%
General and administrative expenses (1) $   (15,959 ) $ (16,848 ) $ 889     5.3 %
Condominium marketing expenses $      (117 ) $ (449 ) $ 332     73.9 %
Amortization of other assets $    (1,150 ) $ (1,118 ) $ (32 )   (2.9 )%
Transaction costs $      (136 ) $   $ (136 )   100.0 %
Net income (loss) from joint venture $      1,737   $ (1,491 ) $ 3,228     216.5 %
Fair value loss on investment properties and investment properties held for sale $ (211,534 ) $ (278,081 ) $ 66,547     23.9 %
Fair value (loss) gain on Exchangeable LP Units $      (472 ) $ 55,267   $ (55,739 )   (100.9 )%
Fair value (loss) gain on derivative instruments $   (13,031 ) $ 18,519   $ (31,550 )   (170.4 )%
Impairment of residential inventory $   (38,259 ) $ (15,376 ) $ (22,883 )   (148.8 )%
Net loss and comprehensive loss from continuing operations $   (84,878 ) $ (46,367 ) $ (38,511 )   (83.1 )%
Net income and comprehensive income from discontinued operations $          —   $ 124,991   $ (124,991 )   (100.0 )%
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $   (84,878 ) $ 78,624   $ (163,502 )   (208.0 )%
         

(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, general and administrative expenses decreased by $889 or 5.3% from the comparable period primarily due to fair value adjustments on the total return swap on unit-based compensation plans of $1,993. This was partially offset by lower capitalization to qualifying investment properties of $779 primarily due to the directly attributable employee costs related to the disposition of the UDC portfolio in 2023. The fair value adjustment on the total return swap is added back in the calculation of FFO defined in REALPAC’s “Funds From Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for IFRS” issued in January 2022.

The following table summarizes other financial measures as at September 30, 2024, and 2023:

  As at September 30
(in thousands except for per unit and % amounts)   2024     2023   Change % Change
Investment properties (1) $ 9,667,178   $ 9,717,184   $ (50,006 )   (0.5 )%
Unencumbered investment properties (2) $ 8,386,958   $ 8,342,560   $ 44,398     0.5 %
Total Assets (1) $ 10,930,951   $ 11,274,187   $ (343,236 )   (3.0 )%
Cost of PUD as a % of GBV (2)   10.7 %   11.6 %       (0.9 )%
NAV per unit (3) $     43.76   $ 49.83   $ (6.07 )   (12.2 )%
Debt (1) $ 4,321,654   $ 3,834,573   $ 487,081     12.7 %
Total indebtedness ratio (2)   39.7 %   34.2 %       5.5 %
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (2) $   394,432   $ 416,068   $ (21,636 )   (5.2 )%
Net debt as a multiple of Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (2)   10.7x     7.9x     2.8x      
Interest coverage ratio including interest capitalized and excluding financing prepayment costs – three months trailing (2)   2.3x     2.5x     (0.2x )    
Interest coverage ratio including interest capitalized and excluding financing prepayment costs – twelve months trailing (2)   2.5x     2.5x          

(1) This measure is presented on an IFRS basis.
(2) This is a non-GAAP measure and includes the results of the continuing operations and the discontinued operations. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section below.
(3) Prior to Allied’s conversion to an open-end trust, net asset value per unit (“NAV per unit”) was calculated as total equity as at the corresponding period ended, divided by the actual number of Units and class B limited partnership units of Allied Properties Exchangeable Limited Partnership (“Exchangeable LP Units”) outstanding at period end. With Allied’s conversion to an open-end trust on June 12, 2023, NAV per unit is calculated as total equity plus the value of Exchangeable LP Units as at the corresponding period ended, divided by the actual number of Units and Exchangeable LP Units. The rationale for including the value of Exchangeable LP Units is because they are economically equivalent to Units, receive distributions equal to the distributions paid on the Units and are exchangeable, at the holder’s option, for Units.

Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses financial measures based on International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS” or “GAAP”) and non-GAAP measures to assess Allied’s performance. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore, should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section on page 16 of the MD&A as at September 30, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca, for an explanation of the composition of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and their usefulness for readers in assessing Allied’s performance. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

The following tables summarize non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023:

  For the three months ended September 30
(in thousands except for per unit and % amounts)(1)   2024     2023   Change % Change
Adjusted EBITDA $     98,608   $ 104,017   $ (5,409 ) (5.2 )%
Same Asset NOI – rental portfolio $     73,892   $ 76,221   $ (2,329 ) (3.1 )%
Same Asset NOI – total portfolio $     84,495   $ 83,574   $ 921   1.1 %
FFO $     77,645   $ 83,719   $ (6,074 ) (7.3 )%
FFO per unit (diluted) $      0.556   $ 0.599   $ (0.043 ) (7.2 )%
FFO pay-out ratio   81.0 %   75.1 %     5.9 %
AFFO $     68,005   $ 76,337   $ (8,332 ) (10.9 )%
AFFO per unit (diluted) $      0.487   $ 0.546   $ (0.059 ) (10.8 )%
AFFO pay-out ratio   92.5 %   82.4 %     10.1 %
All amounts below are excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation:
FFO $     74,782   $ 83,556   $ (8,774 ) (10.5 )%
FFO per unit (diluted) $      0.535   $ 0.598   $ (0.063 ) (10.5 )%
FFO pay-out ratio   84.1 %   75.3 %     8.8 %
AFFO $     65,142   $ 76,174   $ (11,032 ) (14.5 )%
AFFO per unit (diluted) $      0.466   $ 0.545   $ (0.079 ) (14.5 )%
AFFO pay-out ratio   96.6 %   82.6 %     14.0 %
         

(1) These non-GAAP measures include the results of the continuing operations and the discontinued operations (except for Same Asset NOI – rental portfolio, which only includes continuing operations).

  For the nine months ended September 30
(in thousands except for per unit and % amounts)(1)   2024     2023   Change % Change
Adjusted EBITDA $    290,888   $ 313,397   $ (22,509 ) (7.2 )%
Same Asset NOI – rental portfolio $    218,792   $ 224,402   $ (5,610 ) (2.5 )%
Same Asset NOI – total portfolio $    252,110   $ 247,618   $ 4,492   1.8 %
FFO $    230,883   $ 247,118   $ (16,235 ) (6.6 )%
FFO per unit (diluted) $      1.652   $ 1.768   $ (0.116 ) (6.6 )%
FFO pay-out ratio   81.7 %   76.4 %     5.3 %
AFFO $    208,632   $ 225,875   $ (17,243 ) (7.6 )%
AFFO per unit (diluted) $      1.493   $ 1.616   $ (0.123 ) (7.6 )%
AFFO pay-out ratio   90.4 %   83.5 %     6.9 %
All amounts below are excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation:
FFO $    229,059   $ 246,857   $ (17,798 ) (7.2 )%
FFO per unit (diluted) $      1.639   $ 1.766   $ (0.127 ) (7.2 )%
FFO pay-out ratio   82.4 %   76.4 %     6.0 %
AFFO $    206,808   $ 225,614   $ (18,806 ) (8.3 )%
AFFO per unit (diluted) $      1.480   $ 1.614   $ (0.134 ) (8.3 )%
AFFO pay-out ratio   91.2 %   83.6 %     7.6 %

(1) These non-GAAP measures include the results of the continuing operations and the discontinued operations (except for Same Asset NOI – rental portfolio, which only includes continuing operations).

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable IFRS measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and the comparable period in 2023. These terms do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded entities.

The following table reconciles Allied’s net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023.

  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  September 30, 2024
   September 30, 2023     September 30, 2024
   September 30, 2023  
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income for the period $    (94,177 ) $ (33,958 )   $     (84,878 ) $ 78,624  
Interest expense        31,361     28,328             84,724     81,241  
Amortization of other assets           441     388              1,311     1,118  
Amortization of improvement allowances         9,645     7,896             28,453     24,418  
Impairment of residential inventory        32,082     15,376             38,259     15,376  
Transaction costs           136     13,246                 136     13,246  
Fair value loss on investment properties and investment properties held for sale (1)        47,328     128,984            211,321     173,870  
Fair value loss (gain) on Exchangeable LP Units        57,983     (44,757 )               472     (55,267 )
Fair value loss (gain) on derivative instruments        16,689     (11,186 )           13,031     (18,519 )
Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation        (2,880 )   (300 )           (1,941 )   (710 )
Adjusted EBITDA (2) $     98,608   $ 104,017     $     290,888   $ 313,397  

(1) Includes Allied’s proportionate share of the equity accounted investment’s fair value gain on investment properties of$31and $213 for the three and nine months endedSeptember 30, 2024, respectively (September 30, 2023 – fair value loss on investment properties of $1,895 and  $4,638, respectively).
(2) The Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes the Urban Data Centre segment which was classified as a discontinued operation from Q4 2022 until its disposition in August 2023.

The following table reconciles operating income to net operating income, a non-GAAP measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023.

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, 2024
   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024
   September 30, 2023  
Operating income, IFRS basis $     83,229   $ 79,897   $    244,091   $ 235,162  
Add: investment in joint venture            466     980           1,659     3,129  
Operating income, proportionate basis $     83,695   $ 80,877   $    245,750   $ 238,291  
Amortization of improvement allowances (1)(2)         9,645     7,831          28,453     24,092  
Amortization of straight-line rent (1)(2)        (2,188 )   (2,308 )        (5,898 )   (5,713 )
NOI from continuing operations $     91,152   $ 86,400   $    268,305   $ 256,670  
NOI from discontinued operations $           —   $ 6,586   $           —   $ 33,452  
Total NOI $     91,152   $ 92,986   $    268,305   $ 290,122  

(1) Includes Allied’s proportionate share of the equity accounted investment of the following amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024: amortization improvement allowances of $213 and $589, respectively(September 30, 2023 – $164 and $491, respectively) and amortization of straight-line rent of $(57) and $(152), respectively (September 30, 2023 – $(49) and $(147), respectively).
(2) Excludes the Urban Data Centre segment which was classified as a discontinued operation starting in Q4 2022, and was sold in Q3 2023. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Urban Data Centre segment’s amortization of improvement allowances was $65 and $326, respectively, and the amortization of straight-line rent was $(230) and $(695), respectively.

Same Asset NOI, a non-GAAP measure, is measured as the net operating income for the properties that Allied owned and operated for the entire duration of both the current and comparative period.

  Three months ended Change
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   $   %  
Rental Portfolio – Same Asset NOI $      73,892   $ 76,221   $ (2,329 ) (3.1 )%
Assets Held for Sale – Same Asset NOI          2,739     3,757     (1,018 ) (27.1 )
Rental Portfolio and Assets Held for Sale – Same Asset NOI $      76,631   $ 79,978   $ (3,347 ) (4.2 %)
Development Portfolio – Same Asset NOI          7,864     3,596     4,268   118.7  
Total Portfolio – Same Asset NOI $      84,495   $ 83,574   $ 921   1.1 %
Acquisitions          3,999         3,999      
Dispositions             756     7,539     (6,783 )    
Development fees and corporate items          1,902     1,873     29      
Total NOI $      91,152   $ 92,986   $ (1,834 ) (2.0 %)
                       
  Nine months ended Change
  September 30, 2024
   September 30, 2023   $
   %
  
Rental Portfolio – Same Asset NOI $     218,792   $ 224,402   $ (5,610 )   (2.5 )%
Assets Held for Sale – Same Asset NOI          9,035     11,530     (2,495 )   (21.6 )
Rental Portfolio and Assets Held for Sale – Same Asset NOI $     227,827   $ 235,932   $ (8,105 )   (3.4 %)
Development Portfolio – Same Asset NOI         24,283     11,686     12,597     107.8  
Total Portfolio – Same Asset NOI $     252,110   $ 247,618   $ 4,492     1.8 %
Acquisitions          7,664         7,664    
Dispositions          2,430     36,750     (34,320 )  
Lease terminations              28     193     (165 )  
Development fees and corporate items          6,073     5,561     512    
Total NOI $     268,305   $ 290,122   $ (21,817 )   (7.5 %)
                         

The following tables reconcile Allied’s net loss and comprehensive loss from continuing operations to FFO, FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, AFFO, and AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, which are non-GAAP measures, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023.

  Three months ended
  September 30, 2024
   September 30, 2023   Change  
Net loss and comprehensive loss from continuing operations $   (94,177 ) $ (25,746 ) $ (68,431 )
Net loss and comprehensive loss from discontinued operations             —      (8,212 )   8,212  
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale       47,359      127,089     (79,730 )
Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable LP Units       57,983      (44,757 )   102,740  
Adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments       16,689      (11,186 )   27,875  
Impairment of residential inventory       32,082      15,376     16,706  
Transaction costs           136      13,246     (13,110 )
Incremental leasing costs        2,544      2,347     197  
Amortization of improvement allowances        9,432      7,732     1,700  
Amortization of property, plant and equipment (1)           101      101      
Distributions on Exchangeable LP Units        5,314      5,314      
Adjustments relating to joint venture:      
Adjustment to fair value on investment properties          (31 )   1,895     (1,926 )
Amortization of improvement allowances           213      164     49  
Interest expense(2)             —      356     (356 )
FFO $    77,645    $ 83,719   $ (6,074 )
Condominium marketing costs            17      137     (120 )
Financing prepayment costs             —           
Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation       (2,880 )   (300 )   (2,580 )
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $    74,782    $ 83,556   $ (8,774 )
       
FFO $    77,645    $ 83,719   $ (6,074 )
Amortization of straight-line rent       (2,131 )   (2,489 )   358  
Regular leasing expenditures       (3,650 )   (1,523 )   (2,127 )
Regular and recoverable maintenance capital expenditures       (2,022 )   (1,678 )   (344 )
Incremental leasing costs (related to regular leasing expenditures)       (1,781 )   (1,643 )   (138 )
Adjustment relating to joint venture:      
Amortization of straight-line rent          (57 )   (49 )   (8 )
Regular leasing expenditures             1          1  
AFFO $    68,005    $ 76,337   $ (8,332 )
Condominium marketing costs            17      137     (120 )
Financing prepayment costs             —           
Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation       (2,880 )   (300 )   (2,580 )
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $    65,142    $ 76,174   $ (11,032 )
       
Weighted average number of units (3)      
Basic   139,765,128     139,765,128      
Diluted   139,765,128     139,765,128      
       
Per unit – basic and diluted      
FFO $     0.556    $ 0.599   $ (0.043 )
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $     0.535    $ 0.598   $ (0.063 )
AFFO $     0.487    $ 0.546   $ (0.059 )
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $     0.466    $ 0.545   $ (0.079 )
       
Pay-out Ratio      
FFO   81.0 %   75.1 %   5.9 %
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation   84.1 %   75.3 %   8.8 %
AFFO   92.5 %   82.4 %   10.1 %
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation   96.6 %   82.6 %   14.0 %

(1) Property, plant and equipment relates to owner-occupied property.
(2) This amount represents interest expense on Allied’s joint venture investment in TELUS Sky and is not capitalized under IFRS, but is allowed as an adjustment under REALPAC’s definition of FFO in Funds From Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for IFRS” issued in January 2022.
(3) The weighted average number of units includes Units and Exchangeable LP Units. The Exchangeable LP Units were reclassified from non-controlling interests in equity to liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements on Allied’s conversion to an open-end trust on June 12, 2023.

  Nine months ended
  September 30, 2024
   September 30, 2023   Change  
Net loss and comprehensive loss from continuing operations $    (84,878 ) $ (46,367 ) $ (38,511 )
Net income and comprehensive income from discontinued operations              —      124,991     (124,991 )
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale        211,534      169,232     42,302  
Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable LP Units            472      (55,267 )   55,739  
Adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments         13,031      (18,519 )   31,550  
Impairment of residential inventory         38,259      15,376     22,883  
Transaction costs            136      13,246     (13,110 )
Incremental leasing costs          7,847      6,882     965  
Amortization of improvement allowances         27,864      23,927     3,937  
Amortization of property, plant and equipment (1)            300      302     (2 )
Distributions on Exchangeable LP Units         15,942      7,085     8,857  
Adjustments relating to joint venture:      
Adjustment to fair value on investment properties          (213 )   4,638     (4,851 )
Amortization of improvement allowances            589      491     98  
Interest expense (2)              —      1,101     (1,101 )
FFO $     230,883    $ 247,118   $ (16,235 )
Condominium marketing costs            117      449     (332 )
Financing prepayment costs              —           
Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation        (1,941 )   (710 )   (1,231 )
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $     229,059    $ 246,857   $ (17,798 )
       
FFO $     230,883    $ 247,118   $ (16,235 )
Amortization of straight-line rent        (5,746 )   (6,261 )   515  
Regular leasing expenditures        (7,403 )   (5,622 )   (1,781 )
Regular and recoverable maintenance capital expenditures        (3,450 )   (4,395 )   945  
Incremental leasing costs (related to regular leasing expenditures)        (5,493 )   (4,818 )   (675 )
Adjustment relating to joint venture:      
Amortization of straight-line rent          (152 )   (147 )   (5 )
Regular leasing expenditures            (7 )       (7 )
AFFO $     208,632    $ 225,875   $ (17,243 )
Condominium marketing costs            117      449     (332 )
Financing prepayment costs              —           
Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation        (1,941 )   (710 )   (1,231 )
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $     206,808    $ 225,614   $ (18,806 )
       
Weighted average number of units (3)      
Basic   139,765,128      139,765,128      
Diluted   139,765,128      139,765,128      
       
Per unit – basic and diluted      
FFO $       1.652    $ 1.768   $ (0.116 )
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $       1.639    $ 1.766   $ (0.127 )
AFFO $       1.493    $ 1.616   $ (0.123 )
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $       1.480    $ 1.614   $ (0.134 )
       
Pay-out Ratio      
FFO   81.7 %   76.4 %   5.3 %
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation   82.4 %   76.4 %   6.0 %
AFFO   90.4 %   83.5 %   6.9 %
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation   91.2 %   83.6 %   7.6 %

(1) Property, plant and equipment relates to owner-occupied property.
(2) This amount represents interest expense on Allied’s joint venture investment in TELUS Sky and is not capitalized under IFRS, but is allowed as an adjustment under REALPAC’s definition of FFO in Funds From Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for IFRS” issued in January 2022.
(3) The weighted average number of units includes Units and Exchangeable LP Units. The Exchangeable LP Units were reclassified from non-controlling interests in equity to liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements on Allied’s conversion to an open-end trust on June 12, 2023.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Allied, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition, and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “forecast”, “outlook”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe”, “assume”, “plans” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The forward-looking statements in this press release are not guarantees of future results, operations or performance and are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described under “Risks and Uncertainties” in Allied’s Annual MD&A, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. Those risks and uncertainties include risks associated with financing and interest rates, access to capital, general economic conditions and lease roll-over. Allied’s actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Allied and persons acting on its behalf. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Allied has no obligation to update such statements.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cecilia C. Williams
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
[email protected]

Nanthini Mahalingam
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
[email protected]


