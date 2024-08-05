Altus Group to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 7 and Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8; Announces Other Upcoming Investor Events

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF) announced today the following investor events:

Bell Ringing Ceremony

Altus Group will be ringing the closing bell on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at the Toronto Stock Exchange in celebration of the Company’s 20-year anniversary as a public company. A live stream of the ceremony will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). More information related to the meeting is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/notice-and-access/.

Q1 2025 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Altus Group plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Altus Group’s management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to discuss the results. Analysts who wish to ask questions during the call can participate by telephone at 1-888-660-6794 (conference ID: 8366990). A live and archived webcast of the call with be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Members of Altus Group’s executive leadership team are scheduled to participate in the following in-person investor conferences:

CIBC Tech & Innovation Conference in Toronto on Thursday, May 22, 2025

TD Cowen TMT Conference in New York on Thursday, May 29, 2025

RBC Canadian TIMT Symposium in Toronto on Thursday, June 12, 2025

Institutional investors wishing to attend the conference and schedule in-person meetings with Altus management should contact their bank representatives, as applicable, to register. If made available, a webcast replay of fireside chat presentations will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 1,900 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Martin Miasko

Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Strategy, Altus Group

(647)-267-9176

[email protected]



