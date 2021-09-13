Monday, September 13, 2021Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Amazon to Hire 15,000 Workers; Ups Hourly Pay

CBJ — Amazon Canada plans to hire another 15,000 people in this country. Additionally, the U.S.-based company will also be providing a pay raise for its front-line workers to $21.65 an hour.

Amazon made the announcement via media release.

According to the release, the hourly pay increases take effect immediately for both full and part-time staff. However, it’s not entirely clear as to what jobs would fit under the category of “front-line.”

