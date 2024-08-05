American Tungsten Corp. Announces Potential Partnership for Processing & Milling in Philipsburg, Montana

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK9) (“American Tungsten” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of availability (the “LOA”) with Contact Mining Company (“Contact Mining”) to potentially process and mill the Company’s tungsten mineralized material at the Contact Mill in Philipsburg, Montana.

The Contact Mill has a 1,000 ton per day milling capacity and a Knelson Gravity Concentrator for minerals that respond to gravity separation, such as scheelite and hubnerite tungsten bearing phases characteristic of IMA Mine mineralization. The mill is also equipped with dual flotation circuits to produce various sulfide concentrates. Historically, the IMA Mine utilized combined gravity-concentration, flotation and magnetic-separation circuits to produce a tungsten concentrate averaging 66-67% WO 3 and a argentiferous sulfide concentrate(1).

The LOA represents a significant milestone for American Tungsten’s plans to onshore tungsten production capabilities in the United States through its IMA Mine project and further strengthens the Company’s national footprint and processing capabilities. The Company plans to undertake engineering trade off studies and metallurgical testing to assess the technical and economic feasibility of off-site processing at the Contact Mill.

“We are excited to partner with Contact Mining,” said Murray Nye, CEO of American Tungsten. “Joining forces with Contact Mining is a tremendous opportunity for us and marks an important milestone for our efforts to build out a full, end-to-end supply process for tungsten in the United States.”

The IMA Mine is a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central Idaho. Between 1945 and 1957, the property produced approximately 199,449 MTUs of WO3 and was subsequently explored for molybdenum and tungsten by various operators between 1960-2008(2).

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. (previously Demesne Resources Inc.) is a Canadian-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties. The Company’s Star Project consists of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project. American Tungsten has also entered into an option agreement, pursuant to which it can acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in and to the IMA Mine Project, a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central, Idaho, United States.

