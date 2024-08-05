AMZ Prep Launches Temperature-Controlled Facilities to Enable Year-Round Amazon ‘Prime-like’ 2-day Shipping

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMZ Prep ( https://amzprep.com/ ), the leading global fulfillment partner for Amazon sellers and DTC brands, today announced the launch of three state-of-the-art temperature-controlled fulfillment centers, spanning over 210,000 square feet, in Toronto, ON; Dothan, AL; and Salt Lake City, UT. This expansion enables brands to maintain Amazon Prime eligibility year-round through Seller Fulfilled Prime (SFP) capabilities, while also supporting temperature-sensitive DTC and B2B fulfillment operations.

The new facilities feature advanced cold-chain infrastructure , including frozen capabilities at the Birmingham location, designed to accommodate various temperature requirements for beauty, health, and consumer goods products. This strategic investment allows brands to overcome Amazon’s meltable inventory restrictions, which can result in up to 70% revenue loss during summer months due to Prime badge suspension.

“Our brands’ needs are constantly evolving, and we’ve identified two critical challenges in the market,” said Blair Forrest, founder of AMZ Prep. “First, brands in health, beauty, and consumer goods sectors face increasing complexity as their catalogs expand to include temperature-sensitive products. Most warehouses lack the proper food and health registrations, legal approvals, and specialized cold-chain expertise to maintain specific temperatures both in storage and during 2-day shipping to customers. Second, brands face significant revenue impact from Amazon’s meltable inventory restrictions during summer months, which affect products like chocolates, probiotics, and protein bars. Our new facilities directly address these challenges, allowing brands to maintain their Prime badge year-round through our SFP capabilities while ensuring products stay within required temperature ranges from warehouse to doorstep.”

As the largest Amazon fulfillment partner globally, AMZ Prep’s temperature-controlled expansion complements its existing network of 50+ facilities across the USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The new facilities offer:

Temperature-controlled storage and shipping for products requiring specific climate conditions

Seller Fulfilled Prime capabilities for year-round Prime badge eligibility

Cold chain 2-day delivery services across North America

Full-service FBA Prep operations with temperature control

DTC fulfillment and B2B retail distribution for major retailers, including Costco, Sephora, and Nordstrom

Integrated inventory management across temperature-controlled and ambient storage

Real-time temperature monitoring and compliance reporting

The facilities are now operational and accepting new brand partners seeking temperature-controlled fulfillment solutions.

About AMZ Prep

AMZ Prep is the global leader in Amazon-focused omnichannel fulfillment and technology, powering seamless 2-day shipping experiences for high-growth brands across North America, Europe, and Australia. Managing over $3 billion in annual commerce, AMZ Prep combines deep Amazon expertise with advanced fulfillment capabilities including temperature-controlled, FBA Prep, DTC, and B2B distribution. AMZ Prep’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time inventory management, automated FBA prep, and seamless multi-channel order routing, helping brands reduce costs while maximizing sales across all channels.

Leading brands like Supergoop!, JBL, Duracell, Eight Sleep, Joe Boxer, Unilever, and other category leaders trust AMZ Prep to optimize their fulfillment operations. With major offices in Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and London, plus 50+ fulfillment locations globally, AMZ Prep delivers enterprise-grade logistics solutions backed by the largest team of Amazon specialists in the industry. AMZ Prep is backed by premier investment firms and continues to expand its global footprint to serve brands with unmatched scale and expertise.

