AngelVerse Announces Presale and Upcoming Utility-Driven Gym-Based NFTs

AngelVerse is set to go live with a highly anticipated Presale operation. The project is going to introduce an innovative ecosystem that will connect crypto with traditional business investments.

The team will also launch a profit-sharing model aimed at creating sustainable streams of passive income for token holders. This is a way to democratize high-barrier investment opportunities with a prime focus on long-term sustainability.

Towards $ANGEL Presale

The latest news coming from the AngelVerse project concerns the upcoming presale of the $ANGEL token on Pinksale.

The presale will be accompanied by the launch of AngelVerse. This is basically an innovative ecosystem that aims to change how traditional business investments interact with cryptocurrency. Through unique tokenization models, AngelVerse enables users to invest in digital assets easily and efficiently.

One of the most noteworthy features of AngelVerse is its profit-sharing model. In fact, the team expects 50% of real-world business profits will go to token holders. This strategy creates sustainable passive income streams for investors and aligns their interests with the project’s success.

AngelVerse is a comprehensive ecosystem that transforms high-barrier traditional investment opportunities into accessible digital assets. By strategically integrating multiple business verticals, AngelVerse offers users diversified revenue streams and reduces investment risks.

To ensure transparent and timely rewards, AngelVerse implements a smart contract-powered automatic profit distribution system. This eliminates any potential conflicts of interest and ensures fair compensation for investors.

Unlike some other Web3 projects, AngelVerse focuses on long-term sustainability through real business operations rather than speculative token mechanics. This approach adds value to its ecosystem and builds trust with users who are looking for legitimate investments.

Furthermore, the $ANGEL token successfully passed a smart contract security audit to ensure the safety of its investors. Additionally, anti-whale measures have been implemented to promote a healthy distribution of tokens among holders.

Transformative Ecosystem of AngelVerse

Looking deeper into the AngelVerse ecosystem, several features stand out.

The most innovative is probably its investment model, which seamlessly brings together traditional business investors and crypto enthusiasts alike. This unique model is backed by established real-world businesses that offer tangible value beyond typical cryptocurrency speculation.

AngelVerse can generate its revenues through diverse revenue streams: real estate, crypto mining, VC funds, working capital credit, and startups. And with the previously mentioned profit-sharing system of the project, the democratization strategy of AngelVerse becomes even clearer.

AngelVerse takes a community-centric approach. In fact, the team actively involves token holders in ecosystem development. The project also plans to share frequent updates on business performance and profit distribution.

The team behind AngelVerse combines expertise from traditional business and cryptocurrency sectors. This group has passed a KYC process to ensure transparency and align operational interests with those of the token holders.

An Upcoming Utility-Driven Gym-Based NFT Collection

Another core element of the $ANGEL project is its upcoming utility-driven, gym-based NFT collection. The innovative NFTs will create tangible value for the user through real-world business profit sharing and exclusive access rights.

In addition, these incoming gym-themed NFTs intend to fit within the ongoing real-world utility-driven trend of the market. While traditional collectible NFTs are mostly employed as speculative assets, these tokens propose a different (and more tangible) strategy.

These NFTs will be directly tied to real-world gym business profits. In this manner, owners of such NFTs would have verifiable ownership of the business profit shares. Holders will also have exclusive membership perks, find limited edition releases, and be able to sell them in secondary markets.

But that is not all, because the ownership of such NFTs grants access to:

Premium events;

Private business networking forums;

Governance rights in ecosystem decisions.

About AngelVerse

AngelVerse is a new, innovative cryptocurrency ecosystem that opens an entire new world of digital investment opportunities. The project’s core is a combination of the traditionally successful world of business investing.

Powered by tokenization, the project’s revenue stream is one of the main features of AngelVerse. The upcoming NFT collection for gym lovers is another plus in this new Web3 ecosystem.

The presale is an opportunity for many users who want to participate in the project at an early stage. Those wishing to learn more about AngelVerse can refer to its official website and the social media channels listed below.

