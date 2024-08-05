ApplyBoard Launches in Germany, Opening Doors to Europe’s Top Study Destination

KITCHENER, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ApplyBoard Inc. (“ApplyBoard”), the leading international student mobility platform, today announces Germany as its newest study-abroad destination. This milestone furthers ApplyBoard’s presence in Europe and marks its first non-Anglophone market, reflecting the company’s commitment to meet evolving student needs and preferences.

Germany, set to welcome over 400,000 international students in 2025, joins ApplyBoard’s existing destinations of Ireland, United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Australia. The company is launching partnerships with more than 10 German higher education institutions, with additional partnerships coming soon.

“International students are driving demand for diverse study destinations,” says Meti Basiri, Co-Founder & CEO, ApplyBoard. “Our expansion into Germany responds directly to student preferences—in our Fall 2024 Pulse Survey, over 50% of students expressed high interest in studying there. This launch both marks our sixth destination and advances our strategy to support 20 study destinations by 2030.”

Research from ApplyBoard’s Fall 2024 Recruitment Partner Pulse Survey revealed that 72% of education counsellors identify Germany as the most economical study destination among the company’s six destination countries. This affordability, combined with Germany’s strong academic reputation and post-study work opportunities, positions it as an attractive option for international students seeking quality education.

As global student mobility is set to double in the coming years, students are increasingly looking for exceptional study abroad experiences. International students continue to be powerful drivers of innovation and cultural exchange, unlocking potential for both their host and home countries. Through its growing network of German higher education institutions, ApplyBoard facilitates these connections, enabling more qualified students to access Germany’s world-class educational opportunities.

“Partnering with ApplyBoard opens the doors of German education to the world,” says Bryan Palmer, Interim Chief Commercial Officer EMENA at Global University Systems. “The platform simplifies the application process for international students, making it easier for them to navigate. For our institutions, it means attracting a diverse and talented group of individuals who enrich our classrooms and communities.”

Since its founding in 2015, ApplyBoard has helped more than 1 million students from over 150 countries access global education opportunities across its partner network of 1,500+ institutions. The company’s expansion into Germany aligns with its mission to break down barriers to education and create more diverse opportunities for international students.

About ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,500 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and now Germany. Headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, ApplyBoard has helped over 1 million students from more than 150 countries along their educational journeys since 2015. To learn more, visit www.applyboard.com .

For more information contact: Brooke Kelly, ApplyBoard, [email protected]



