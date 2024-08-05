Reykjavik, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Appointment of Head of Business Development and Corporate Affairs

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 21 January 2025 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mining company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Westropp as Head of Business Development and Corporate Affairs and a member of the Company’s Executive Team.

Edward Westropp has over 20 years of experience in Mining and Natural Resources. Most recently, as Head of IR and Communications at WE Soda Ltd. Edward was previously VP of Investor Relations & Communications at Lundin Energy SA, until its sale to AkerBP ASA in 2022. Prior to this, Edward led the EMEA Energy & Natural Resources team at FTI Consulting. He joins Amaroq with effect from 24 March 2025.

Eldur Olafsson, Amaroq CEO, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Edward to the Amaroq team, he has a strong track record in energy and natural resources, more recently with the Lundin Group and currently with WE Soda Ltd, the world’s largest natural soda ash miner. With commercial production now underway at our Nalunaq mine in Greenland, Edward will play a key role, working with me and the rest of the Executive Team, in capitalising on the growth opportunities available to us, as we focus our efforts in growing our mining presence, energy infrastructure and services business in order to execute on our strategy of becoming a sustainable, full cycle mining enterprise.”

Edward Westropp, Head of Business Development and Corporate Affairs, commented:

“It is a very exciting time to be joining the team at Amaroq. The Company is poised for growth, having established a firm platform in Greenland from which it can leverage its position as one of the most active greenfield explorers and developers in Europe.”

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals’ principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the operating Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

