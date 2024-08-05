Arthritis VIP Founder Dr. Mark Hawass Scoops Prestigious UK ‘Impact Award’

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Mark Hawass, the trailblazing founder of Arthritis VIP , has been honoured with an esteemed ‘Impact Award’ from Big Business Events, the fastest-growing business coaching company in the UK.

This recognition marks a milestone achievement, with a Toronto-based innovator earning such prestigious acclaim in the UK – a truly remarkable feat on the international stage.

This award comes on the heels of Dr. Hawass’s groundbreaking work in non-surgical arthritis treatment, which has gained global recognition. His revolutionary VIP Biohacking Method, a patient-first approach to treating chronic pain, has been life-changing for thousands of Canadian patients. Through his method, patients have experienced significant relief from arthritis, with long-lasting results that defy conventional treatment. Dr. Hawass’s integrative method focuses on addressing the root causes of joint pain and arthritis, offering long-lasting relief without the need for unnecessary surgery.

Through Arthritis VIP, he has helped over 1,400 clients regain their self-worth and ultimate mobility, freeing many from painkiller dependency and the looming threat of surgery. His work has prevented over 600 businesses from shutting down by helping owners stay healthy and operational, while also saving families from the strain of separation and neglect. Beyond individual achievements, Dr. Hawass’s methods have delivered immense value to the community, saving the Canadian health service over $30 million by reducing the need for costly surgical interventions. This award recognises his far-reaching impact on lives, families, businesses, and society at large.

“Receiving this award from Big Business Events is an immense honour and a testament to the dedication of my incredible team and the patients we serve. To have recognition come from the UK, a hub of both business innovation and respected medical practices, adds an exciting layer of prestige to our work,” said Dr. Hawass.

In addition to the Impact Award, Dr. Hawass has been celebrated for his approach to patient care. Arthritis VIP guarantees same-day appointments and a rapid two-hour response time for every patient, ensuring personalised, thorough care that sets a new standard in the medical field.

“Our patients deserve the best, and that means offering them not just treatment, but the time and attention to heal. This award is for every person who trusted us with their care. It showcases that we are leading the way in non-surgical treatments, and we won’t stop until we help even more people overcome pain and reclaim their lives,” said Dr. Hawass.

In the year of celebrating its fifth anniversary, the team has also been recognised with a Global Recognition Award from the US and Innovation Award from the UK.

For more information on Arthritis VIP or to book a consultation, visit arthritisvip.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1b9b72b-1bd5-4048-bc44-e1d16d90058e



