Asante Announces Director Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Alireza Abbassi Monjezi to the Company’s board of directors and the resignation of Mohammad Alothman as a director of the Company, all with immediate effect.

Dr. Alireza Abbassi Monjezi is a UK national. He obtained his PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Surrey (UK) and commenced his career as an academic researcher with positions at Queen Mary University of London and the University of Edinburgh. He has multiple patents and publications in highly ranked international journals under his name. In 2023, Dr Ali was listed by the UK Royal Academy of Engineering as one of the UK’s 274 engineering icons of all time. In 2019, his start-up was awarded as the top enterprise emerging from the University of Edinburgh, a university that is consistently ranked within the top 30 universities worldwide. He is a director and board member of Waterwhelm, a company that won the Scottish Edge Higg’s Award as the top engineering/technology start-up in Scotland in 2021.

Malik Easah, Executive Chairman of Asante stated, “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Alireza as Fujairah Holdings LLC’s nominee. His experience in chemical engineering and water treatment as well as entrepreneurial talent and business acumen is welcomed by the Board.”

