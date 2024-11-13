Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Brings Partnering for Sustainability: The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada), Canada’s leading independent organization focused on Canada-Asia relations, is pleased to announce it is bringing the Partnering for Sustainability: The Canada Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan November 17-19, 2024.
With strong support from the public and private sectors, the Mission is part of APF Canada’s 2023-2025 women-only mission series, Northeast X Southeast: Advancing Partnerships Between Canada and Asia, and will bring together Canadian women entrepreneurs with their counterparts and businesses in Taiwan with a focus on the technology and innovation sectors.
This year’s Mission will promote gender inclusion in the economy with the goal of women’s economic advancement, support small and medium-sized enterprises, explore bilateral and regional trade issues, and catalyze international business partnerships, bringing 29 delegates to Taiwan. Delegates will participate in personalized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, company pitches, and networking opportunities.
APF Canada invites the media and other interested parties to join us in Taipei on November 18 (12:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. at the National Taiwan University) for the Inclusive Futures: Partnering for Sustainable Innovation public symposium featuring insights from industry experts from Canada and Taiwan across three panels:
- Inclusive Leadership Driving Gender Economic Advancement
- Changemakers: Women Disrupting with Innovation
- Indigenous Economies: Prosperity Through International Trade
Speakers at the Taipei Symposium include:
Please click here for more information and to register for this free public event.
The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan is generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.
Contacts:
Information:
A.W. Lee, Ph.D., Director, Inclusive International Trade,
Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada
[email protected]
Media:
Michael Roberts, Communications Director,
Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada
[email protected]
