Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Brings Partnering for Sustainability: The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Vietnam

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada), Canada’s leading independent organization focused on Canada-Asia relations, is pleased to announce it is bringing the Partnering for Sustainability: The Canada Women-only Business Mission to Vietnam November 20-23, 2024.

With strong support from the public and private sectors, the Mission is part of APF Canada’s 2023-2025 women-only mission series, Northeast X Southeast: Advancing Partnerships Between Canada and Asia, and will bring together Canadian women entrepreneurs with their counterparts and businesses in Vietnam with a focus on the technology and innovation sectors.

This year’s Mission will promote gender inclusion in the economy with the goal of women’s economic advancement, support small and medium-sized enterprises, explore bilateral and regional trade issues, and catalyze international business partnerships, bringing 31 delegates to Vietnam. Delegates will participate in personalized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, company pitches, and networking opportunities. 

APF Canada invites the media and other interested parties to join us in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21 (8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at the VNUHCM University of Social Sciences and Humanities) for the Inclusive Futures: Partnering for Sustainable Innovation public symposium featuring insights from industry experts from Canada and Vietnam across three panels:

  • Inclusive Leadership Driving Gender Economic Advancement
  • Changemakers: Women Disrupting with Innovation
  • Inclusive Ecosystems: Supporting Women in Business and Trade

Speakers at the Ho Chi Minh City Symposium include:

From Canada:

  • Sara Wilshaw, Assistant Deputy Minister & Chief Trade Commissioner, Global Affairs Canada
  • H.E. Shawn Steil, Ambassador of Canada to Vietnam
  • Annie Dubé, Consul General of Canada in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
 From Vietnam:

  • Dr. Nguyen Hoang Long, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam
  • Cao Thị Ngọc Dung, Chairperson, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company & Chairperson, Ho Chi Minh City Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (HAWEE)
  • Dr. Prof. Ngô Thị Phương Lan, President of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City
  • Pham Thi My Le, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, L&A Holdings & Co-founder, Ho Chi Minh City Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (HAWEE)

Please click here for more information and to register for this free public event.

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Vietnam is generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

Contacts:

Information:
A.W. Lee, Ph.D., Director, Inclusive International Trade,
Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada
[email protected]

Media:
Michael Roberts, Communications Director,
Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada
[email protected]
