Atlas Power Technologies Achieves UL 810A Certification for First Domestically-Produced Supercapacitors from Dry-Electrode Technology

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Power Technologies is proud to announce that our innovative supercapacitors made with Atlas’ proprietary dry-electrode technology have been awarded UL 810A certification by the CSA Group.

“This marks a significant milestone for Atlas and demonstrates the maturity of our dry-electrode production. We are proud to be the first domestically produced supercapacitor made entirely from dry-electrode in North America” said Mitchell Miller CEO of Atlas Power Technologies.

Atlas’ certified APT1-3800 supercapacitors, have an operating voltage of 2.7V, and boast an industry-leading 3,800 Farads (F), with an impressive energy density of 3.85 Wh the highest energy density for a 2.7-volt cell in the world. This achievement underscores Atlas Power Technologies’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge, high-performance energy storage solutions for diverse applications, including electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, industrial power management, data center backup, grid stabilization, regenerative braking systems, and fast-charging infrastructure.

“Achieving UL 810A certification is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and quality, our dry-electrode technology sets a new standard in energy density, environmental responsibility, and safety, providing customers with energy dense and more efficient supercapacitors” said Ali Khosrozadeh, Chief Scientific Officer.

At the core of Atlas’ breakthrough technology is its proprietary dry-electrode manufacturing process is that it is completely NMP-free (N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone), eliminating the use of toxic solvents typically required in traditional supercapacitor and battery production. Atlas’ proprietary process significantly reduces environmental impact while enhancing scalability and production efficiency.

The UL 810A certification confirms compliance with exceptionally high safety and performance requirements and rigorous testing, ensuring that our supercapacitors meet the needs of even the most demanding applications.

Atlas Power Technologies is a Canadian-based leader in advanced energy storage solutions, specializing in supercapacitors and is a world leader in dry-electrode technology.

