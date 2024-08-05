Augmenta Secures $10 Million USD in Funding to Pioneer AI-Driven Building Design

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Augmenta , the leading autonomous design platform for the built environment, today announced it has secured an additional $10 million USD in seed funding led by Prelude Ventures, with participation from Montage Ventures. This latest investment brings Augmenta’s total funding to $25.6 million USD and underscores the company’s commitment to transforming the construction industry through the power of generative AI.

The funding will be used to expand the capabilities of Augmenta’s groundbreaking Electrical System Design (ESD) agent , accelerate the development of its Mechanical and Plumbing agents, and build out its sales and support organizations. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in Augmenta’s mission to automate building design, delivering greater efficiencies and cost savings at scale.

“This funding round is about more than just building out our technology; it’s about helping us build a future where sustainable and efficient building design is the default, regardless of the budget or purpose of a project,” said Francesco Iorio, CEO of Augmenta. “With this investment, we’re empowering the construction industry to embrace AI and improve performance with less costs and less risk.”

Augmenta’s AI platform is addressing a critical need in the construction industry, which has historically lagged in adopting advanced technologies. By automating complex design processes, Augmenta eliminates the risk of errors, reduces rework, and optimizes designs for sustainability and cost-effectiveness. This leads to significant time and cost savings for contractors, engineers, and real estate developers.

“Augmenta is at the forefront of a critical shift in the construction industry,” says Matt Eggers, Managing Director at Prelude Ventures. “Their AI-driven approach to building design will redefine industry standards, making them greener, faster, and more affordable than ever. We’re not just investing in a company; we’re investing in the future of construction – efficient buildings, designed and built rapidly, with zero waste.”

This investment builds on Augmenta’s recent momentum, including a strategic partnership with ENG , a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM). The ongoing collaboration brings together Augmenta’s innovative AI technology and ENG’s BIM expertise to automate electrical design modeling for subcontractors.

To learn more about Augmenta, visit: https://www.augmenta.ai/

About Augmenta

Augmenta provides AI software for the AEC industry that automates the sustainable design of buildings to deliver greater efficiencies and cost savings at scale. The Augmenta Construction Platform provides design services firms and subcontractors with an automated, cloud-native AI solution for the design of electrical systems. The company’s future roadmap includes delivering a new generation of design tools that fully automate the design of MEP/S systems. Founded by pioneers of Generative Design at Autodesk, Augmenta is based in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit www.augmenta.ai/ .

Media Contact

[email protected]



