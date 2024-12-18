AVANTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES & MARKETING

Frank Pietrobono brings over 25 years of leadership experience in sales, business development, and marketing within the technology and security industries.

Renowned for his strategic vision and results-oriented approach, Mr. Pietrobono has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation across global markets.

TORONTO-Ontario, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Frank Pietrobono as Vice President of Sales & Marketing, effective immediately. This appointment marks a significant milestone for Avante as it builds its sales leadership for the future and enters into the next phase of the Company’s growth.

Mr. Pietrobono is a seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience driving growth and innovation in the technology and security industries through strategic vision, operational excellence, and market alignment. As the Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Avante, he will spearhead initiatives to expand the Company’s global market presence, enhance customer experiences, and advance cutting-edge solutions at the intersection of technology and physical security, reinforcing the Company’s position as a leader in security solutions and technology-driven advancements.

Prior to joining Avante, Mr. Pietrobono served as the Vice President of Business Development at RSPNDR Inc., where he played a pivotal role in transforming the startup into a leading service provider for monitoring stations across North America. His efforts to align technology with market needs established RSPNDR Inc. as a benchmark in rapid-response solutions. Mr. Pietrobono has also held senior leadership positions at Tyco International, and AlarmForce. Notably, during his tenure as Senior Director of Global Sales and Service Operations at Tyco, he led the deployment of Salesforce CRM across six countries, managed a $13 million USD operational budget, and scaled cloud services to over 350,000 subscribers within two years.

Mr. Pietrobono has completed executive development programs at the Schulich School of Business and holds certifications in sales and Six Sigma. Mr. Pietrobono has also demonstrated a strong commitment to industry leadership, previously serving as National President of CANASA and representing the industry on boards such as The Monitoring Association and the Security Industry Association.

Manny Mounouchos, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Avante, commented, “We are excited to welcome Frank to the Avante team. His extensive leadership experience and proven track record in driving growth and innovation make him the perfect addition to help us expand our global footprint and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients. Frank’s deep expertise in IoT, cloud-based solutions, and integrated security technologies align perfectly with our mission to lead at the forefront of technology and physical security. In addition, Frank is known for building high-performing teams and delivering impactful strategies in dynamic environments.”

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante’s mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Corp.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO, Chairman, and Founder

(416) 923-6984

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may” “estimate”, “pro-forma” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve the benefits expected as a result of the sale of Logixx Security Inc., anticipated growth from acquisitions, new service offerings and from development and deployment of new technologies and the list of risk factors identified in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), Annual Information Form (AIF) and other continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers