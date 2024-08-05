Avante Launches WALL-E: A Mobile, AI-Powered Security Tower for Remote and High-Risk Locations

WALL-E is an unmanned, solar-powered security tower integrating Avante’s Halo technology for real-time threat detection, leveraging AI video analytics and human verification.

The system can be utilized for various applications, including large events, schools, hospitals, corporate campuses, construction sites, and public spaces.

Joshua McVey joins the Avante team as National Sales Manager to drive WALL-E’s market expansion, bringing a proven track record in enterprise security sales, high-value contract negotiation, and business development.

TORONTO, Ontario, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avante Corp Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”), a global provider of technology enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to announce the launch of WALL-E, an advanced mobile security and surveillance system designed for remote and high-risk locations. WALL-E is a solar-powered, self-sustaining security tower that integrates Avante’s Halo technology to provide autonomous surveillance and real-time threat detection.

Through Halo’s AI-driven video analytics, WALL-E is equipped with facial recognition and weapon detection to identify unauthorized individuals and potential threats. When a threat is detected, an alert is immediately sent to Avante’s Control Center for assessment, ensuring an appropriate response while minimizing false alarms.

In addition, the Company has appointed Joshua McVey as Sales Manager to lead business development and drive adoption of WALL-E across Canada. Mr. McVey brings extensive experience in mobile surveillance solutions, having secured large-scale enterprise deals and expanded market presence in previous roles. Most recently, Mr. McVey served as Territory Account Manager at Zedcor Security Solutions, where he secured major accounts for their surveillance towers. His expertise in enterprise sales, strategic partnerships, and high-value contract negotiations will play a pivotal role in accelerating WALL-E’s commercial deployment.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avante, commented, “Our mission is to continuously innovate in security technology, and WALL-E represents the next evolution of AI-powered surveillance. By making Halo’s advanced security capabilities mobile, we can provide enhanced protection in locations where traditional security systems are impractical or cost prohibitive. We are excited to welcome Joshua to the Avante team to assist with this vision. His deep expertise in autonomous security solutions, combined with his leadership, will be instrumental in expanding WALL-E’s reach to organizations seeking cutting-edge protection.”

WALL-E is tailored for deployment across a wide range of environments, including large-scale public events, school campuses, hospitals, corporate facilities, construction sites, and other areas requiring heightened security. The system’s mobility, autonomy, and solar-powered functionality make it ideal for temporary or remote installations, ensuring continuous monitoring without reliance on external power sources.

With the launch of WALL-E and the addition of Mr. McVey to its leadership team, Avante continues to set the benchmark for next-generation security solutions, reinforcing its commitment to delivering proactive, AI-powered protection in diverse and challenging environments.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante’s mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “Forward-Looking Information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-Looking Information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-Looking Information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information and the Forward-Looking Information are not guarantees of future performance. Avante’s comments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Avante‘s control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-Looking Information are qualified in their entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including: direct and indirect material adverse effects from adverse market conditions; that future results may vary from historical results; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of Avante and other risk factors identified in documents filed by Avante under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca, including its most recent Annual Information Form and its most recent Management, Discussion and Analysis. Except as required by securities law, Avante does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

