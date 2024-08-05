Avicanna To Hold Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or “Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, invites interested parties to participate in a conference call with Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer, and also Phil Cardella, Chief Financial Officer, where Mr. Azadian and Mr. Cardella will discuss the Company’s Full Year 2024 financial results.

The Company will file Full Year 2024 financial results after the close of market on March 31, 2025 and will host an earnings call at 8:30 am ET on April 1, 2025. Interested parties may join the earnings call by clicking below:

Please use Passcode 240829.

About Avicanna:

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products and formulations for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development leading to the commercialization of more than thirty proprietary, evidence-based finished products and supporting four commercial-stage business pillars.

Medical Cannabis formulary (RHO Phyto™): The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids, supported by ongoing patient and medical community education. RHO Phyto is an established brand in Canada currently available nationwide across several channels and expanding into new international markets.

Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed a pipeline of proprietary, indication-specific cannabinoid-based candidates that are in various stages of clinical development. These cannabinoid-based candidates aim to address unmet needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (Aureus Santa Marta™): Active pharmaceutical ingredients supplied by the Company’s majority owned subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp SAS (“SMGH”) is a commercial-stage business dedicated to providing various forms of high-quality CBD, THC and CBG to the Company’s international partners for use in the development and production of food, cosmetics, medical, and pharmaceutical products. SMGH also forms part of the Company’s supply chain and is a source of reliable input products for its consumer retail, medical cannabis, and pharmaceutical products globally.

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

For more information about Avicanna, visit our website or contact Ivana Maric by email at [email protected].

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements related to the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of all approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange in connection with the Offering, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form dated April 1, 2024, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.



