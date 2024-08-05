AVIDLOVE Partners with AngiWings: A Captivating Fusion of Sensuality, Empowerment, and High-Fashion Elegance

New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the global fashion scene turns its eyes to Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, AVIDLOVE partnered with AngiWings to fuse AVIDLOVE with the wings of the AngiWings angels. This collaboration symbolizes the duality of love—passion, and commitment—redefining intimate wear as both a statement of desire and a tribute to devotion.

In alignment with this collaboration, AVIDLOVE also participated in two exclusive runway shows in Milan and Paris, bringing its vision to life on the fashion stage. These events showcase a collection that embraces bold femininity, intricate craftsmanship, and the evolving trends of the season, reinforcing AVIDLOVE’s commitment to transforming lingerie into a statement of empowerment and self-expression.

AVIDLOVE Milan Runway Show: “Speak in Tongues of Desire”

On February 24, AVIDLOVE participated in a runway show in Milan at Via Masaccio, unveiling a collection that blends sensuality with empowerment. Under the theme “Speak in Tongues of Desire” and the slogan “5 Languages, 1 Unspoken Passion,” the show explored fashion’s ability to communicate beyond words, celebrating confidence, romance, and self-expression.

As the models graced the runway, they embodied confidence and elegance, showcasing AVIDLOVE’S signature designs that blend sensuality with sophistication.

The AVIDLOVE’S Contrast Floral Lace Cami Bodysuit, Using a lace design, sculpted the body with a flattering silhouette, highlighting allure and comfort. The AVIDLOVE Bodysuits Sexy Underwear Set, crafted from delicate, stretchy floral lace, moved effortlessly with each step, demonstrating its versatility for intimate moments and stylish layering. Elevating romantic occasions, The AVIDLOVE Lingerie Set exuded charm with its intricate floral lace and adjustable straps, enhancing femininity with refined detailing. Meanwhile, The AVIDLOVE Lace Babydoll Lingerie, featuring an open-front design and a flowing, size-inclusive silhouette, captivated with its ethereal elegance—perfectly suited for bridal wear, maternity moments, or luxurious sleepwear. Each piece, designed to celebrate confidence and self-expression, seamlessly combined aesthetics with functionality, redefining intimate apparel on the runway.

AVIDLOVE Unveils “Angels in the Bedroom” Collection at Upcoming Paris Runway Show

AVIDLOVE will attend an exclusive fashion show at La Galerie de Bourbon in Paris on March 3rd, unveiling a collection that reimagines intimate apparel with sophistication and bold femininity. Under the theme “Angels in the Bedroom,” the showcase will highlight the fusion of elegance and sensuality, with designs that embrace sheer layering, intricate lace, and striking silhouettes.

Elevating Lingerie to an Art of Confidence and Femininity

Through its partnership with AngiWings, AVIDLOVE is not just following fashion trends—it is redefining the essence of intimate wear as a celebration of modern femininity.

As the fashion world turns its gaze to Milan and Paris, AVIDLOVE invites women to embrace their own runway—where beauty is fearless, confidence is effortless, and every detail tells a story of self-love and empowerment. Fashion is transient, but the grace of a woman who owns her beauty is eternal.

Step into your power. Adorn yourself in confidence. Experience the artistry of AVIDLOVE.



CBJ Newsmakers