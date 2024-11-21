AYURCANN TERMINATES BUSINESS COMBINATION

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR, OTCQB: AYURF) (“Ayurcann” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian processing and manufacturing company specializing in cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products, announces that, further to its press releases dated June 27, 2024 (the “June 27 Release”) and November 20, 2024, it has sent a letter to Arogo Capital Acquisition Corporation (“Arogo”) terminating the Business Combination in accordance with Section 10.1(c) of the Business Combination Agreement as a result of, among other things, Arogo’s failure to perform the covenants set forth in Sections 8.11 (Stock Exchange Listing) and 8.22 (Public Filings) of the Business Combination Agreement. As a result of such termination, and in accordance with Section 10.2(c) of the Business Combination Agreement, Arogo is to pay the Company a fee in the amount of $250,000. Ayurcann disputes any payment demand from Arogo in connection with the termination. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein have the meanings attributed to them in the June 27 Release.

About Ayurcann:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

For more information about Ayurcann, please visit www.ayurcann.com and its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

