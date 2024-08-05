Bahamas Delegation Heads to London World Travel Market 2024

London, UK, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), will lead the Bahamian delegation at the World Travel Market (WTM), the leading global travel and tourism tradeshow taking place in London at ExCel from 5-7 Nov. WTM is recognised as the most influential travel and tourism event worldwide, drawing around 4,000 exhibitors from 135 nations and regions.

BMOTIA’s participation in the prestigious three-day event underscores its dedication to positioning The Bahamas as a leading choice for travelers around the world as visitor numbers to The Bahamas hit unprecedented levels.

Attending the World Travel Market 2024 allows us to amplify The Bahamas’ position as a frontrunner in the tourism industry,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General of BMOTIA. “Our success in achieving record visitor arrivals reflects our commitment to delivering world-class experiences across our islands. This year, we aim to deepen partnerships, highlight the unique beauty and culture of our destination, and share our vision for continued innovation and sustainable growth as we look ahead to an even stronger 2025.”

With travel demand for The Bahamas’ 16 unique island destinations soaring, the BMOTIA team is already looking ahead to an even stronger 2025, promising a more robust tourism product and several investment developments. During WTM, the team will negotiate new contracts and provide updates on new developments in the tourism industry in The Bahamas.

Additionally, in celebration of 50 years in 2025 of the Ministry’s award-winning People-to-People Programme, which fosters connections between visitors and locals, guests visiting The Bahamas Stand will enjoy Bahamian culinary delights on 5-6 Nov.

Find out more about The Islands of The Bahamas, here: www.bahamas.com

###

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travellers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas has world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the Earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com, download the Islands of the Bahamas app or visit Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers