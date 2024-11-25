Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Hosts Event in Chicago Celebrating New Direct Flights from the Windy City to The Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), led by the destination’s Director General, Latia Duncombe, recently hosted an event at Carnivale Restaurant in Chicago, celebrating the announcement of American Airlines expanding its service between Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS). Starting December 5, 2024, American Airlines will offer daily service, providing Chicagoans with more opportunities to trade the cold of the Windy City for the sunny shores of The Bahamas.

Throughout the evening, guests savored a selection of mouthwatering dishes, expertly crafted by Carnivale’s culinary team. Guests also sipped on cocktails prepared by one of The Bahamas’ hottest mixologists, Marvelous Marv Cunningham, which included a Coconut Soursop Mint Smash. The BMOTIA team kept guests engaged, offering chances to win trips to the destination and provided a glimpse of the destination’s culture with an immersive Junkanoo performance as a finale to the night.

During the event, Director General Duncombe shared remarks, covering flights specifics and highlighting the importance of this schedule increase to the destination. “Our long-standing relationship with Chicago is built on deep historical connections, with the city serving as a vital gateway for Midwest travellers to The Bahamas. Chicago has been instrumental in bringing both leisure and business visitors to our shores. With American Airlines’ new flight expansion, we look forward to continuing this valued partnership, inviting even more Chicagoans to discover all that The Bahamas has to offer.”

American Airlines announced earlier this year plans of expanding its winter schedule with eight new routes to Latin America and the Caribbean. This winter, American will operate more than 2,350 peak weekly flights to more than 95 destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, more than any other U.S. airline. The Bahamas received 29,448 stop-over visitors from Chicago in 2023, and this new added service provided by American Airlines will make it even more convenient to travel to the destination.

The celebratory event took place at the beloved Carnivale Restaurant, one of the premier dining destinations in Chicago’s West Loop offering creatively-inspired Latin fusion dishes since 2005. The owner of Carnivale Restaurant and former State Representative William Marovitz was also in attendance as he announced his new restaurant, Carnivale on Paradise Island, is scheduled to open next month. The 15,000-square-foot restaurant will be located at Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina and will offer patrons a fusion of vibrant Latin American flavors and Bahamian culinary traditions.

