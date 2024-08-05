Barrick to Report First Quarter 2025 Results on May 7, 2025

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q1 2025 results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Q1 Results release

May 7, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC

May 7, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC Q1 Results live presentation and webinar

May 7, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC

Go to the webinar

May 7, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC Go to the webinar Conference call linked to webinar

May 7, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC

Register in advance for expedited access

US/Canada (toll-free), 1 833 821 2866

UK (toll), +44 20 3795 9972

International (toll), +1 647 846 2439

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412 317 0088 (international toll), replay access code 2985555.

The Q1 2025 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre

Investor Relations and Corporate Access

+1 416 307 5105

Email: [email protected]

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.barrick.com



CBJ Newsmakers